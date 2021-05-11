May 11, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Democrats focusing on redistricting in 9 states, including Florida

Scott PowersMay 11, 20213min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez adds more than $830K in April for reelection push

HeadlinesInfluence

Richard Corcoran applies for FSU presidency

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 5.11.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Florida FL Puzzle Pieces Map Working Together 3d Illustration
Democrats are prepping their defense in anticipation of GOP efforts to redraw districts.

National Democrats are turning their redistricting spotlight on Florida and eight other states critical to the congressional balance of power.

The Democrats are doing so through the Democratic National Redistricting Committee, chaired by former Obama administration Attorney General Eric Holder to monitor and pressure Republican legislatures to avoid gerrymandering as they begin the redistricting process in Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

It’s the first time Democrats have organized a national committee to deal with states’ decennial redistricting efforts.

In Florida, the Democrats defensive preparations are being led by an affiliated Democratic group, All On The Line Florida, led by Katie Vicsik, which has been focusing on grassroots organizing around redistricting.

They and the rest of Florida await word on when and how the Republican-led Florida Legislature intends to redraw congressional district maps now that the U.S. Census Bureau has indicated congressional reapportionment will award Florida another seat in Congress. That means Florida’s 27 districts need to be redrawn to make room for 28.

“All On The Line invested early in Florida and will continue investing,” Vicsik said. “I have been on the ground here since 2019, working to educate grassroots supporters, partner organizations, and elected officials on the redistricting process, and to raise awareness about the harmful impact gerrymandering has on federal and state policymaking.”

That may be well and good if the redistricting process proceeds openly and follows provisions of the 2010 fair districts amendments, which Florida voters put into the state constitution, limiting partisan motives. A decade ago, the Republican leadership didn’t do that, and Florida was sued, and lost, and had to do it again. The Democrats and All On The Line Florida, as part of the Fair Districts Coalition, already have indicated they will be part of more court challenges if that happens again.

“So far, we have not heard from the Legislature on what plans they will have around public input on proposed maps, even though this time last cycle we already had a public map portal, and a public hearing schedule so this is very problematic,” Vicsik said.

Post Views: 128

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNick Duran 'optimistic' about new gaming deal, but questions remain

nextVISIT FLORIDA backs show to boost Tampa Bay

One comment

  • Ron Ogden

    May 11, 2021 at 5:32 pm

    Democrats know that any new map is going to cost them seats; there isn’t any way around it. So, they take a lesson from last go round: delay, delay, delay, and use the courts as their tool. It’s the only way they can stay relevant.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    The many sides of the Seminole Compact
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more