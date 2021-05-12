May 12, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

House approves federal Pulse Memorial resolution, again
Screenshot from C-Span broadcast of House floor session.

Scott PowersMay 12, 20215min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Tim Cerio tapped for Citizens Insurance general counsel

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Kevin Rader: You don’t have to be anti-farmer to be pro-environment

2022Headlines

Florida Republicans join in exiling Liz Cheney from House GOP leadership

Val Demings and Pulse
This one could get Senate approval with or without backing from Florida's Senators.

A resolution to designate the planned Pulse Memorial and Museum in Orlando an official national monument was approved again Wednesday by the U.S. House of Representatives.

House Resolution 49 is the 117th Congress’s version version of a bill that was approved last spring in the 116th Congress. That measure, however, died last year, as neither of Florida’s U.S. Senators got behind a Senate version to push it to adoption there.

Now, though, with Democrats holding slim control of the Senate, the measure, cosponsored by Orlando’s three Democratic Reps. Val Demings, Darren Soto, and Stephanie Murphy, might be on its way to law, with or without assistance from Sens. Marco Rubio or Rick Scott.

“‘Orlando Strong’ is more than just a slogan,” said Demings, whose Orlando-based district includes Pulse, just south of downtown Orlando. “It is a promise to support each other and to never forget those we lost and those who were injured on that tragic night. By establishing Pulse as a national memorial, we will honor their memories and remind ourselves of that promise.”

With Wednesday’s approval in the House, the federal declaration is lining up for the possibility of approval on or around the 5th anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando, June 12. That mass shooting at the popular gay nightclub left 49 people dead and 53 people wounded, yet united the Orlando community, as well as the national and international LGBTQ communities, in calls for healing and a dedication to see love win over hatred.

The onePULSE Foundation, a nonprofit organization established by Pulse owner Barbara Poma and others, is developing a National Pulse Memorial & Museum. The permanent memorial would be built around the Pulse nightclub, which currently is the site of an interim memorial that draws numerous people to reflect. The plans also include a towering museum and education center dedicated to victims, survivors, and first responders.

HR 49 would give the permanent memorial and museum national designation as a federal memorial.

Most national memorials are owned and run by the U.S. National Park Service, but some are not, allowing them to raise money through public or private grants, and to be independently operated. HR 49 would leave full control over it to the foundation. The designation would not require any federal funds.

On Wednesday, Demings, Soto, and Murphy all made pitches for the designation on the House floor.

“It would honor the 49 lives taken on June 12, 2016, as well as the survivors, the first responders who so heroically came to the rescue of so many others, and the entire Central Florida community. Together we will open minds and hearts. We will make the Pulse memorial a national symbol of hope, love and change,” said Soto, whose Kissimmee-based district includes south Orlando.

“We owe it to those we lost to honor their memories by dedicating a national memorial at Pulse, a memorial that reflects the same love, acceptance and spirit of community that embodied the victims, and that embodies the LGBTQ community at large; a place of healing for the survivors and all those affected,” said Murphy, whose Winter Park-based district includes downtown Orlando. “With this important step, America is telling the world that we will never let hate win.”

Post Views: 70

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis calls on feds to do more about gas shortage, pipeline hack

nextProsecutors weigh appeal in Corrine Brown case

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    The many sides of the Seminole Compact
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more