May 12, 2021
Gov. DeSantis calls on feds to do more about gas shortage, pipeline hack
Floridians flock to gas stations after a fuel pipeline cyberattack.

gas pump
'This is a critical infrastructure for our country that was attacked.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday called on the federal government to take more action on the fuel shortage and pipeline hack impacting Florida and other Southeastern states.

“We really do need the federal government to step up,” DeSantis said at a press conference in Tarpon Springs. “Initially, they were acting like it was just a private matter. I mean no, this is a critical infrastructure for our country that was attacked, that can interrupt people’s daily lives and our economy.”

The Governor’s remarks come after a ransomware attack shut down a major fuel pipeline servicing the nation’s East Coast, prompting Floridians to flock to their nearest gas station.

A ransomware attack is typically executed by hackers who compromise a company’s data and demand payment to restore it. The FBI has attributed the hack to Darkside, a Russian online criminal operation.

In response to the growing lines at gas stations across the Panhandle, DeSantis and other state leaders, including Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, have urged Floridians to calm down and not hoard fuel.

The Republican Governor also declared a state of emergency, paving the way for a National Guard activation if needed and relaxing restrictions for trucks carrying fuel into the state.

“We’ll continue to be standing by to respond to anything that we can do, but we have done the emergency and we are seeing some bigger trucks bring more fuel in,” DeSantis added.

Notably, North Florida’s fuel shortage is being driven primarily by panic as the bulk of the state’s fuel is transported via seaport.

Nevertheless, lines on Wednesday continued to grow at stations in Tallahassee to Panama City.

Colonial Pipeline said it expects to partially restore operations by the end of the week.

President Joe Biden and the federal government, meanwhile, are working with the company to resume operations.

The hack prompted a national emergency declaration, with states like North Carolina and Florida following suit.

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics.

