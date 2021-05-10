Nikki Fried reassures Floridians amid looming gas shortages

A slew of issues including a ransomware attack that shut down a major fuel pipeline servicing the nation’s East Coast may soon disrupt the price and supply of gas in Florida.

Yet despite the looming disruption, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried on Monday told Floridians not to “panic.”

In a video posted to Twitter, she discouraged Floridians from hoarding gas, buying fuel in a panic and forming long lines around the pump.

Fried said she’s in talks with the EPA, U.S. Department of Energy and the petroleum industry over the shortages. The shortage, meanwhile, is raising concerns in North Florida where gas lines are beginning to form.

“In general, Floridians may expect some fuel pricing and sales issues in the coming days due to several factors,” Fried said in a press release. “These include the temporary shutdown of a major U.S. fuel pipeline due to a cyberattack, causing fuel to be trucked in to certain regions, as well as a shortage of truck drivers currently affecting both the fuel industry and agriculture industry.”

The pipeline, operated by Colonial Pipeline, shut down Saturday in response to the ransomware attack perpetrated by an international organized crime group.

The company delivers nearly 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, sparking concern among elected officials and residents alike.

“The longer the pipeline is down, the greater the threat of rising gas prices,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA Florida spokesperson. “If operations are restored on Monday, drivers may see very little to no impact at the pump. A lengthy downtime, like a week, would be a different story.”

Ransomware attacks are typically executed by hackers who seize data and demand payment to release it.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the situation Saturday and the federal government is working with the company to restore operations and avoid disruptions, the White House said.