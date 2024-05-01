Linda Stewart wants to return to Orange County Commission

Term-limited Sen. Linda Stewart is running again for the Orange County Commission.

Stewart, a Democrat, is challenging incumbent Mayra Uribe in District 3.

So far, Uribe has raised $151,540, according to the latest filing from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections. Two other candidates, Delila Smalley and Gus Martinez, have also filed to run and are trailing significantly in fundraising behind Uribe.

Stewart has been a namesake in Orlando politics for years. Stewart was elected to the Commission in 2002 before she rose up and sought statewide office, serving in the House and then moving to the Senate in 2016.

“Some of my most rewarding times as an elected official came from my service at the local level, and there is nothing quite like the direct day-to-day involvement in your community,” Stewart said in a statement. “I hope to continue my success here in Orange County and continue to work with the State on issues to make sure our voices are heard,”

Stewart highlighted her fight for women’s rights, environmental protection and her support for law enforcement in her public service work.

“Linda has continued to demonstrate the bi-partisan work she has done with everyone without compromising her values,” according to a press release for her campaign. “She feels that respect and honesty are the most valuable attributes she has possessed throughout her 18 years in public service. This attitude has demonstrated a strong record of success and is more valuable than ever in today’s world.”

District 3 covers parts of southern and eastern Orlando, stretching to the Orlando International Airport and the Valencia College’s campus.

Earlier this year, Stewart made headlines and angered Orange County government leaders.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that Stewart worked with a county lobbyist without the county’s knowledge to draft legislation to limit the county’s ability to cut Visit Orlando funding. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings later fired the lobbyist.