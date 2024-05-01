Personnel note: Gretchen Schoenhaar named CEO at Step Up For Students

Gretchen Schoenhaar is taking over as CEO at Step Up For Students, the nation’s largest school voucher administration organization.

Step Up For Students said it selected Schoenhaar after “a months-long search for a next-generation leader with extensive experience in payments, products and technology who can fulfill the public’s growing demand for education choice options.”

Schoenhaar previously worked in executive roles at Verizon, Broadridge Financial Solutions and UBS. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Thomas Edison State College and a master’s certification in Innovation from Stanford University.

“I’m thrilled by this opportunity with Step Up For Students,” Schoenhaar said. “My parents were deeply supportive and involved in their children’s education, and I have always supported families having more options to choose from. Investing in our children is critical to their future success.

“I look forward to serving our families, schools and other providers in deeper and meaningful ways, helping parents choose the best options for their children and unleashing the power of technology and learning to set the foundation for the next level of growth.”

Schoenhaar will guide Step Up during a time of historic growth in the education choice landscape, in Florida and nationwide. In the 2023-24 academic year, Step Up For Students delivered the largest-ever expansion of education choice scholarships in U.S. history.

Meanwhile, Step Up’s longtime President, Doug Tuthill, is moving into the position of Chief Vision Officer.

“Gretchen’s skillset will ensure Step Up continues to be at the forefront of the ever-expanding and evolving education choice revolution, and that our families and providers have the tools and support they need to keep up with the changes,” Step Up founder and Chair John Kirtley said.

He added that Tuthill “has been instrumental in growing Step Up and education choice” and that “he will remain a highly visible driving force inspiring us to serve our families in new and innovative ways.”