Marco Rubio, Brian Mast back resolutions recognizing Glioblastoma Awareness Day

Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Brian Mast are co-introducing resolutions to mark July 21, 2021 as Glioblastoma Awareness Day.

Rubio is part of a bipartisan group handling the Senate version. In the House, Mast is joined by Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin and Democratic Reps. Jim Langevin of Rhode Island and Jan Schakowsky of Illinois.

“Thousands of Americans are diagnosed each year with glioblastoma, a very aggressive and fatal brain cancer, including a dear friend of mine and the father of one of my staff members,” Schakowsky said. “Tragically, this is a cancer for which there are no early screening or detection methods.”

As Schakowsky said, the condition is highly aggressive. Glioblastoma represents nearly 1-in-6 brain tumors. President Joe Biden’s son, Beau, died at just 46 years old after being diagnosed with glioblastoma.

“By raising awareness of this disease, I’m hopeful that we will continue finding new ways to treat glioblastoma and ultimately find a cure,” Mast said.

“Glioblastoma is a terrible disease that has impacted the lives of so many in our community. This resolution is about giving hope to every individual who is fighting this disease and honoring the lives of those we’ve lost at its hands.”

As the resolution explains, the day of awareness would seek not only to remember those affected by the disease, but also promote additional research into possible scientific breakthroughs.

“The first step to conquering brain tumors is to promote more awareness that can advance a cure,” Schakowsky added.

“This horrible, deadly cancer has affected many everyday Americans and even some of our colleagues and their families, including President Biden’s son, Beau. Our bipartisan and bicameral resolution will increase awareness of this disease and support collaborative research efforts to better understand and treat glioblastoma, or GBM.”

David Arons, CEO of the National Brain Tumor Society, said his group supports the resolution.

“On behalf of the National Brain Tumor Society and glioblastoma (GBM) patients, family members, caregivers, and loved ones, thank you to this bipartisan, bicameral group of Congressional champions for again prioritizing the need to raise awareness for the devastating nature of a GBM diagnosis and the imperative for continued investments in and attention to research of this deadly disease,” Arons said.

“Their dedication to establishing an annual Day of Awareness has already yielded tangible progress in educating, informing, and enlightening the public and policymakers alike and supported increased investments in research and innovation. We urge both chambers to recognize Glioblastoma Awareness Day again in 2021 resolutions and join us on July 21 as we remember those who are no longer with us, to support survivors and their loved ones, and to honor luminaries working toward a cure and better quality of life for those who are living with this devastating disease.”

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is joining Rubio and Democratic Sens. Chris Coons, Mark Kelly, Ed Markey, Kyrsten Sinema and Elizabeth Warren on the Senate version.