May 12, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Marco Rubio, Brian Mast back resolutions recognizing Glioblastoma Awareness Day

Ryan NicolMay 12, 20215min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislature takes drinks to-go party to Gov. DeSantis’ desk

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 5.12.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesTallahassee

‘I’ve got a quarter tank left’: Dane Eagle urges Floridians to remain calm amid gas shortage

Mast Rubio
The cancer claimed the life of President Joe Biden's son, Beau, at just 46 years old.

Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Brian Mast are co-introducing resolutions to mark July 21, 2021 as Glioblastoma Awareness Day.

Rubio is part of a bipartisan group handling the Senate version. In the House, Mast is joined by Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin and Democratic Reps. Jim Langevin of Rhode Island and Jan Schakowsky of Illinois.

“Thousands of Americans are diagnosed each year with glioblastoma, a very aggressive and fatal brain cancer, including a dear friend of mine and the father of one of my staff members,” Schakowsky said. “Tragically, this is a cancer for which there are no early screening or detection methods.”

As Schakowsky said, the condition is highly aggressive. Glioblastoma represents nearly 1-in-6 brain tumors. President Joe Biden’s son, Beau, died at just 46 years old after being diagnosed with glioblastoma.

“By raising awareness of this disease, I’m hopeful that we will continue finding new ways to treat glioblastoma and ultimately find a cure,” Mast said.

“Glioblastoma is a terrible disease that has impacted the lives of so many in our community. This resolution is about giving hope to every individual who is fighting this disease and honoring the lives of those we’ve lost at its hands.”

As the resolution explains, the day of awareness would seek not only to remember those affected by the disease, but also promote additional research into possible scientific breakthroughs.

“The first step to conquering brain tumors is to promote more awareness that can advance a cure,” Schakowsky added.

“This horrible, deadly cancer has affected many everyday Americans and even some of our colleagues and their families, including President Biden’s son, Beau. Our bipartisan and bicameral resolution will increase awareness of this disease and support collaborative research efforts to better understand and treat glioblastoma, or GBM.”

David Arons, CEO of the National Brain Tumor Society, said his group supports the resolution.

“On behalf of the National Brain Tumor Society and glioblastoma (GBM) patients, family members, caregivers, and loved ones, thank you to this bipartisan, bicameral group of Congressional champions for again prioritizing the need to raise awareness for the devastating nature of a GBM diagnosis and the imperative for continued investments in and attention to research of this deadly disease,” Arons said.

“Their dedication to establishing an annual Day of Awareness has already yielded tangible progress in educating, informing, and enlightening the public and policymakers alike and supported increased investments in research and innovation. We urge both chambers to recognize Glioblastoma Awareness Day again in 2021 resolutions and join us on July 21 as we remember those who are no longer with us, to support survivors and their loved ones, and to honor luminaries working toward a cure and better quality of life for those who are living with this devastating disease.”

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is joining Rubio and Democratic Sens. Chris Coons, Mark Kelly, Ed Markey, Kyrsten Sinema and Elizabeth Warren on the Senate version.

Post Views: 114

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTampa colleges and universities to receive $180M, Kathy Castor announces

nextTrust issues cloud Jacksonville City Council gas tax debate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    The many sides of the Seminole Compact
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more