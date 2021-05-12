‘I’ve got a quarter tank left’: Dane Eagle urges Floridians to remain calm amid gas shortage

Department of Economic Opportunity Director Dane Eagle is running out of gas. Literally.

Speaking Wednesday to reporters, Eagle said that he empathizes with the thousands of Floridians impacted by the long lines circling gas stations around North Florida.

As for Eagle, he’s only got a quarter tank left.

“Hopefully (that) gets me through the week,” the director quipped.

The run on gas began Monday after a ransomware attack shut down a major fuel pipeline running from Texas, prompting Floridians to flock to their nearest gas station.

In the days since, state leaders including Gov. Ron DeSantis and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried have urged Floridians to pump the brakes on their panic.

They as well as AAA are continuing to stress the shortage is panic-driven. Eagle echoed the warning on Wednesday.

“I think that panic has struck and what we need to do is [encourage] people to use caution,” Eagle said. “It’s not a time to stockpile. Gas will be available but if you fill up now and fill up your tanks in abundance, others won’t have that available.”

Operated by Colonial Pipeline, the pipeline provides nearly 45% the fuel consumed on the East Coast. The bulk of Florida’s fuel, however, is received via seaports, meaning the pipeline outage shouldn’t affect Florida’s supply.

But despite reassurances from state leaders, the long lines continue to grow in Florida’s panhandle.

While Eagle believes the demand on gas will be short-lived, he warned a prolonged demand could spell trouble for all, including the business sector.

“I think that is affecting everybody, regardless of where you are, what you do or what background you come from,” Eagle said. “We need to have reliable transportation.”

Colonial Pipeline said it expects to partially restore operations by the end of the week.

President Joe Biden and the federal government, meanwhile, are working with the company to resume operations.

The hack prompted a national emergency declaration, with states like North Carolina and Florida following suit.

The national order lifts regulations to allow fuel to be transported on alternative routes.

The Governor’s declaration activates the National Guard as needed and further relaxes fuel shipping restrictions.