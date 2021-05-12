Last Call for 5.12.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Protect Our Care Florida says legislation to lower prescription drug costs is urgently needed, and it’s taking the message to the airwaves.

The aptly titled “Campaign to Reduce Drug Prices” is backed by a seven-figure investment that will include research, paid and earned media, and grassroots and grasstops engagement.

The campaign announcement said the ads will showcase the effects skyrocketing drug prices are having on real people and their families.

The group notes that prescription drugs cost three times as much in the United States as they do in other countries. That leaves some Americans to choose between paying for their drugs or covering basic living expenses, such as food and rent.

“Overwhelming majorities of voters across parties agree that Medicare should have the power to negotiate for lower drug prices for all Americans,” Protect Our Care Florida State Director William Miller said.

“Protect Our Care Florida will make sure people know which of their elected officials are supporting these efforts to bring down drug prices, and which ones are committed to protecting Big Pharma’s profits. As the country recovers from the economic and health crisis, Florida families cannot wait. The time to act is now.”

The Florida campaign is part of a national effort by Protect Our Care. It includes a national TV ad highlighting President Joe Biden’s commitment to reducing drug prices and makes the case for allowing Medicare to negotiate prices.

The ad will also run on digital in Florida as well as Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 2,235,969 FL residents (+3,149 since Tuesday)

— 42,580 Non-FL residents (+35 since Tuesday)

Origin:

— 17,947 Travel related

— 895,710 Contact with a confirmed case

— 24,329 Both

— 1,297,983 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 92,554 in FL

Deaths:

— 36,598 in FL

Vaccinations:

— 15,995,137 Doses administered

— 9,397,252 Total people vaccinated

— 2,146,487 First dose

— 652,880 Completed one-dose series (+8,691 since Tuesday)

— 6,597,885 Completed two-dose series (+85,277 since Tuesday)

Quote of the Day

“All over the Panhandle, I’ve seen signs that say, ‘Welcome to the new pandemic.’ The 2021 pandemic is unemployment, not being able to hire. So, we’ve got to put an end to that.” — Department of Economic Opportunity Director Dane Eagle, announcing the state reinstate work search requirements on June 1.

