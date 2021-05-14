House rolls out Special Session committee assignments

The House announced committee assignments Friday ahead of the Special Session on gaming.

The Legislature is scheduled to reconvene May 17 to take up a new gambling compact with the Seminole Tribe.

The 75-page document will determine the longterm future of gaming in the state and the Legislature must ratify the compact before it goes into effect.

If blessed, leaders expect the state to generate $2.5 billion in new revenue over the next five years and $6 billion through 2030.

The Special Session committee assignments are featured below:

Select Committee on Gaming, led by Chair Randy Fine and Vice Chair Elizabeth Fetterhoff.

— Chuck Brannan

— Ralph Massullo

— Kamia Brown

— Anika Omphroy

— Tracie Davis

— Bobby Payne

— Nick DiCeglie

— Will Robinson

— Brad Drake

— Bob Rommel

— Fentrice Driskell

— Emily Slosberg

— Tom Fabricio

— John Snyder

— Sam Garrison

— Josie Tomkow

— Joseph Geller

— Dana Trabulsy

— Erin Grall

— Jay Trumbull

— Michael Grant

— Kaylee Tuck

— Christine Hunschofsky

— Matt Willhite

— Blaise Ingoglia

— Patricia Williams

— Chris Latvala

— Marie Woodson

Select Subcommittee on the Seminole Gaming Compact, led by Chair Nick DiCeglie and Vice Chair Tommy Gregory.

— Alex Andrade

— Daisy Morales

— Anna Eskamani

— Toby Overdorf

— Tom Fabricio

— Felicia Robinson

— Michael Greico

— Michelle Salzman

— Christine Hunschofsky

— David Smith

— Traci Koster

— John Snyder

— Chip LaMarca

— Dana Trabulsy

— Randy Maggard

— Marie Woodson

Select Subcommittee on Authorized Gaming Activity, led by Chair Brad Drake and Vice Chair Cyndi Stevenson.

— Robin Bartleman

— Sam Killebrew

— Demi Busatta Cabrera

— Patt Maney

— Linda Chaney

— Stan McClain

— Dan Daley

— Rick Roth

— Tracie Davis

— Tyler Sirois

— Mike Giallombardo

— Kelly Skidmore

— Joe Harding

— Kaylee Tuck

— Dianne Hart

— Susan Valdés

Select Subcommittee on Gaming Regulation, led by Chair Chuck Brannan and Vice Chair Cord Byrd.

— Mike Beltran

— Alex Rizo

— Adam Botana

— Spencer Roach

— Nicholas Duran

— Emily Slosberg

— Fred Hawkins

— Keith Truenow

— Andrew Learned

— Patricia Williams