May 14, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

House rolls out Special Session committee assignments

Jason DelgadoMay 14, 20217min0

Related Articles

GaetzgateHeadlines

Joel Greenberg to plead guilty to sex trafficking of a child, 5 other felonies

FederalHeadlines

White House brushes aside Rick Scott border complaints as ‘political games’

GaetzgateHeadlines

Matt Gaetz heads to Ohio as ‘wingman’ cuts plea deal

gambling gaming cards chips
Special Session kicks off Monday.

The House announced committee assignments Friday ahead of the Special Session on gaming.

The Legislature is scheduled to reconvene May 17 to take up a new gambling compact with the Seminole Tribe.

The 75-page document will determine the longterm future of gaming in the state and the Legislature must ratify the compact before it goes into effect.

If blessed, leaders expect the state to generate $2.5 billion in new revenue over the next five years and $6 billion through 2030.

The Special Session committee assignments are featured below:

Select Committee on Gaming, led by Chair Randy Fine and Vice Chair Elizabeth Fetterhoff.

Chuck Brannan

Ralph Massullo

—  Kamia Brown

Anika Omphroy

Tracie Davis

Bobby Payne

Nick DiCeglie

Will Robinson

Brad Drake

Bob Rommel

Fentrice Driskell

Emily Slosberg

Tom Fabricio

John Snyder

Sam Garrison

Josie Tomkow

Joseph Geller

Dana Trabulsy

Erin Grall

Jay Trumbull

Michael Grant

Kaylee Tuck

Christine Hunschofsky

Matt Willhite

Blaise Ingoglia

Patricia Williams

Chris Latvala

Marie Woodson

Select Subcommittee on the Seminole Gaming Compact, led by Chair Nick DiCeglie and Vice Chair Tommy Gregory.

Alex Andrade

Daisy Morales

Anna Eskamani

Toby Overdorf

Tom Fabricio

Felicia Robinson

Michael Greico

Michelle Salzman

Christine Hunschofsky

David Smith

Traci Koster

John Snyder

Chip LaMarca

Dana Trabulsy

Randy Maggard

Marie Woodson

Select Subcommittee on Authorized Gaming Activity, led by Chair Brad Drake and Vice Chair Cyndi Stevenson.

Robin Bartleman

Sam Killebrew

Demi Busatta Cabrera

Patt Maney

Linda Chaney

Stan McClain

Dan Daley

Rick Roth

Tracie Davis

Tyler Sirois

Mike Giallombardo

Kelly Skidmore

Joe Harding

Kaylee Tuck

Dianne Hart

Susan Valdés

Select Subcommittee on Gaming Regulation, led by Chair Chuck Brannan and Vice Chair Cord Byrd.

Mike Beltran

Alex Rizo

Adam Botana

Spencer Roach

Nicholas Duran

Emily Slosberg

Fred Hawkins

Keith Truenow

Andrew Learned

Patricia Williams

Post Views: 70

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMatt Gaetz heads to Ohio as 'wingman' cuts plea deal

nextWhite House brushes aside Rick Scott border complaints as 'political games'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    Joel Greenberg to plead guilty to sex trafficking of a child, 5 other felonies
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more