May 14, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott lobbies Twitter, Facebook CEOs to ‘protect children’, back social media study
Rick Scott. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiMay 14, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTallahassee

FSU eyes candidates to replace John Thrasher

HeadlinesOrlando

Disney CEO says attendance caps at parks being raised

GaetzgateHeadlines

Matt Gaetz headed to Ohio as ‘wingman’ Joel Greenberg cuts plea deal

Rick Scott
Will the CEOs back Scott's legislation?

A U.S. Senator from Florida who has often struck an adversarial tone with social media CEOs is now lobbying them to support his legislation scrutinizing their companies.

Sen. Rick Scott wrote the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook, Snap, and Alphabet, reminding the quartet of his “growing concern” that their platforms are corrupting youth.

“In recent years, we’ve seen this dependence on social media platforms grow. While social media has offered a way for families forced to stay apart during the COVID-19 pandemic the ability to interact in new ways, I remain concerned about the massively increased usage of social media, especially by our younger generation. Reports show that children are particularly vulnerable to feelings of loneliness, depression and other mental health issues, and it is our responsibility to protect their wellbeing,” Scott wrote.

The Senator went on to reiterate concern over Facebook’s development of a youth-targeted version of Instagram.

Scott’s “Safe Social Media Act” would task the Federal Trade Commission and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to study social media’s effect on minors, including “the long-term health and mental health impacts of prolonged social media usage.” A report to Congress would follow, memorializing findings.

The letter follows up on previous correspondence on this subject, in which the Senator brought up concerns about youth suicide.

“Coinciding with this rise in social media usage, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has noted that the suicide rate among U.S. teenagers is significantly and tragically rising. While correlation does not always indicate causation, I do believe this alarming statistic must be urgently investigated,” Scott wrote in March.

When Scott was Governor of Florida, social media wasn’t a primary focus. But the run-up to the 2020 election saw conservatives, including Scott, pressure social media companies for perceived bias against Donald Trump.

Post Views: 65

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGovernor renews terms of three SFWMD Governing Board members

nextMatt Gaetz headed to Ohio as 'wingman' Joel Greenberg cuts plea deal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    Joel Greenberg to plead guilty to sex trafficking of a child, 5 other felonies
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more