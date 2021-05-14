May 14, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Disney CEO says attendance caps at parks being raised
Image via AP.

Associated PressMay 14, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTallahassee

FSU eyes candidates to replace John Thrasher

GaetzgateHeadlines

Matt Gaetz headed to Ohio as ‘wingman’ Joel Greenberg cuts plea deal

HeadlinesTech

Rick Scott lobbies Twitter, Facebook CEOs to ‘protect children’, back social media study

Disney line
The CDC recently relaxed mask recommendations for both indoor and outdoor activities.

Disney’s top executive says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to ease up mask-wearing requirements for fully vaccinated people is “very big news for us.”

During an earnings call on Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Chapek hinted that there could be a change to the mandatory mask requirement at Disney parks in the near future after the CDC said people could stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

“Particularly, if anybody’s been in Florida in the middle of summer with a mask on. That could be quite daunting,” Chapek said. “So we think that’s going to make for an even more pleasant experience.”

Chapek said the parks had already started raising the number of people allowed in, as least in Florida, based on relaxed restrictions coming from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office. He didn’t say how many more people were being allowed in the parks compared to the previous restriction of a little more than a third of a park’s capacity.

“So I think you’re going to see an immediate increase in the number of folks that we’re able to admit into our parks through our reservation systems that we recently implemented,” Chapek said.

The CDC guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 36

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousScott Israel gets job reviewing red light tickets

nextFSU eyes candidates to replace John Thrasher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    Joel Greenberg to plead guilty to sex trafficking of a child, 5 other felonies
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more