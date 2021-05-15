May 14, 2021
COVID-19 resident death toll hits 36,000
Image via Reuters.

News Service Of Florida
May 14, 2021

coronavirus
The toll has been heaviest in Southeast Florida.

With an additional 71 deaths reported Friday, Florida hit a total of 36,000 resident deaths from COVID-19.

A report released by the state Department of Health showed that Florida has had 719 non-resident deaths in addition to the 36,000 resident deaths.

The toll has been heaviest in Southeast Florida, where Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties have combined for 12,107 resident deaths — more than a third of the statewide total.

Other counties with the most resident deaths included Hillsborough, with 1,757; Pinellas, with 1,639; Duval, with 1,433; Polk, with 1,340; and Orange, with 1,282, according to the Department of Health report.

Also hard hit have been long-term care facilities, where residents and staff members have accounted for 11,396 deaths.

___

Republished with permission of The News Service for Florida.

News Service Of Florida

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

