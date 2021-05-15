COVID-19 resident death toll hits 36,000

With an additional 71 deaths reported Friday, Florida hit a total of 36,000 resident deaths from COVID-19.

A report released by the state Department of Health showed that Florida has had 719 non-resident deaths in addition to the 36,000 resident deaths.

The toll has been heaviest in Southeast Florida, where Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties have combined for 12,107 resident deaths — more than a third of the statewide total.

Other counties with the most resident deaths included Hillsborough, with 1,757; Pinellas, with 1,639; Duval, with 1,433; Polk, with 1,340; and Orange, with 1,282, according to the Department of Health report.

Also hard hit have been long-term care facilities, where residents and staff members have accounted for 11,396 deaths.

___

Republished with permission of The News Service for Florida.