May 15, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Carlie Brucia’s killer gets new sentencing hearing
Joseph Smith during his conviction in 2005.

News Service Of FloridaMay 15, 20212min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida Municipal Electric Association debuts fresh logo, website

APoliticalHeadlines

Wildlife officials eye shark encounters

APoliticalHeadlines

AAA projects huge increase in Memorial Day weekend travel

Brucia Smith
Smith was convicted of kidnapping and killing the Sarasota 11-year-old whose abduction was caught on tape.

The Florida Supreme Court on Friday ordered a new sentencing hearing for a man who killed 11-year-old Carlie Brucia in Sarasota County in a case that drew national attention.

Justices issued a unanimous, one-paragraph order directing a new hearing for Joseph Smith, now 55, who was convicted in the 2004 murder. The order came more than two months after Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office acknowledged in a court filing that Smith should be resentenced because of rulings last year by the Supreme Court in other cases.

Those rulings came after a series of complicated death-penalty developments that began in early 2016 when the U.S. Supreme Court found Florida’s death-penalty system unconstitutional because it gave too much authority to judges, instead of juries, in imposing death sentences.

The attorney general’s office in March also acknowledged the need for new sentencing hearings for several other convicted murders.

Along with Smith, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered new hearings for David Sylvester Frances, Pinkney W. Carter, Gerald Delane Murray, Brandon Lee Bradley.

_____

Republished with permission from News Service of Florida.

Post Views: 85

News Service Of Florida

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis appoints three to the Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board

nextPublix to no longer require masks for vaccinated customers, employees

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    Joel Greenberg to plead guilty to sex trafficking of a child, 5 other felonies
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more