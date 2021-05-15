May 15, 2021
Gov. DeSantis appoints three to the Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board

Haley Brown

water-wars-casepage
All three appointments must be confirmed by the Florida Senate.

In a slew of Friday appointments, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced three new appointees to the Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board.

DeSantis announced, in a press release, the appointment of William Hogarth, PaulJackBispham and Johnnie Hall to the district’s Governing Board.

Hogarth, from Treasure Island, is the former director of the Florida Institute of Oceanography at the University of South Florida. Previously, Hogarth served as dean of the University of South Florida’s College of Marine Science and as the assistant administrator for the National Marine Fisheries Services at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Hogarth earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biology from the University of Richmond and a doctorate degree in marine fisheries from North Carolina State University.

Bispham, lives in Myakka City and owns and operates Red Bluff Plantation and Paul’s Parrish. Previously Bispham owned and operated Bayside Sod.

Bispham has served on the Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board before. He has been a member since 2019 and previously served on the Manasota Basin Board. Bispham has also served on the Sarasota Planning Commission and is a member of the Sarasota Sportsmen’s Association and The Argus Foundation. Bispham earned his bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Florida.

Hall, from Auburndale, is a Cattle Rancher and owns Polk Community Association Management. Previously, he served two terms on the Polk County Board of County Commissioners.

Hall is also a member of the Polk County Cattleman’s Association and a Registered Environmental Manager with the National Registry of Environmental Professionals.

Hall earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Saint Leo University.

Haley Brown

