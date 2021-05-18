Candidates emerge for Alex Andrade, Kevin Chambliss seats

On opposite ends of the state, candidates have opened campaign accounts to run in districts held by Rep. Alex Andrade and Rep. Kevin Chambliss.

Republican Greg Litton, a former major-league baseball player, opened an account Monday to run in 2022 in what is now House District 2 in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, according to the state Division of Elections website and a news release from Litton’s campaign.

Andrade and Democrat Andy Romagnano also have opened accounts for the race. Meanwhile, in South Florida, Democrat Johnny Gonzalo Farias opened an account in what is now Miami-Dade County’s House District 117.

Chambliss also has opened an account for the race. District boundaries — and potentially their numbers — will change before the 2022 elections because of the once-a-decade reapportionment process.

Republished with permission from The News Service of Florida.