May 18, 2021
DCF launches rental assistance program
Stock image via Adobe

News Service Of FloridaMay 18, 2021

rental assistance
The agency plans to distribute up to $800 million to renters struggling through the pandemic.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is looking to distribute more than $800 million in federal aid to help low-income renters economically affected by the coronavirus pandemic pay past-due rent and utilities.

Department Secretary Shevaun Harris announced Tuesday the agency was starting to accept applications for an emergency program called “OUR Florida” that focuses on low-income renters whose household incomes meet certain thresholds.

Renters who have experienced losses of income, faced financial hardships due to the pandemic, are at risk of losing their residences or can show they live in unhealthy conditions might also be eligible.

In a news release, Harris said “this program will provide a safety net to keep families stable and in their homes.”

The U.S. Department of the Treasury issued $1.4 billion to Florida for rental assistance, of which $529 million went directly to local governments with populations topping 200,000. The remaining amount will be disbursed by the state.

_____

Republished with permission from The News Service of Florida.

News Service Of Florida

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

