Gov. DeSantis announces two judicial appointments

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday made two judicial appointments to the First Circuit Court and the Marion County Court.

DeSantis appointed Clifton Drake of Crestview to the First Circuit Court and Lori Cotton of Ocala to the Marion County Court.

Drake has served as an assistant state attorney in the First Judicial Circuit since 2010, specializing as a felony divisions prosecutor for four years and felony special prosecutor for six.

Drake holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center.

He fills the judicial vacancy created by Judge Ross Goodman, who retired.

Cotton has served as an assistant state in the Fifth Judicial Circuit since 2001, where she worked as a training director for seven years.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University and a law degree from the University of Florida College of Law.

Cotton will fill the vacancy created by Judge Sarah Ritterhoff Williams, who retired.