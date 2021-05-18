May 18, 2021
Gov. DeSantis announces two judicial appointments

Jason Delgado May 18, 2021

The appointments fill two vacancies created by retired judges.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday made two judicial appointments to the First Circuit Court and the Marion County Court.

DeSantis appointed Clifton Drake of Crestview to the First Circuit Court and Lori Cotton of Ocala to the Marion County Court.

Drake has served as an assistant state attorney in the First Judicial Circuit since 2010, specializing as a felony divisions prosecutor for four years and felony special prosecutor for six.

Drake holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center.

He fills the judicial vacancy created by Judge Ross Goodman, who retired.

Cotton has served as an assistant state in the Fifth Judicial Circuit since 2001, where she worked as a training director for seven years.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University and a law degree from the University of Florida College of Law.

Cotton will fill the vacancy created by Judge Sarah Ritterhoff Williams, who retired.

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

