‘Harassment on Twitter is inevitable’: Gov. DeSantis’ press secretary unlocks account

Christina Pushaw, Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ newly minted press secretary, unlocked her Twitter account on Saturday after privatizing the account following a series of online threats.

“Unlocked my account because I concluded that unfortunately, harassment on Twitter is inevitable for a conservative in public life,” Pushaw tweeted. “I’ll still block & report — but only actual threats. This isn’t my official work account, but I will use it to debunk misinformation & spread truth.”

Pushaw, a conservative journalist turned press secretary, locked her Twitter account on Thursday after “waves” of “disgusting” and “deranged” harassments and threats, she explained on Twitter.

Among the threats, one user wrote “your death would not be a tragedy.” That tweet, Pushaw tweeted, was referred to law enforcement.

Pushaw’s Twitter bio on Thursday said “temporarily locked” and references John 15:18 in the Bible. It now says “personal account” and still refers to the Bible verse.

“If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first,” the scripture reads per the New International Version of the Bible.

Pushaw came aboard the DeSantis administration earlier this month, making her the latest addition to the Governor’s communications staff.

In April, DeSantis onboarded Taryn Fenske as communications director. Fenske previously served as the Department of Education Communications Director, filling a months long vacancy left by Fred Piccolo.

Pushaw has worked as a freelance journalist with articles appearing in conservative outlets such as The National Interest and Human Events. She also has a background in public policy and international political communication.

Pushaw is a graduate of the University of Southern California, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in history, and Johns Hopkins University, where she earned a master’s degree in international relations and economics.

During her short tenure as press secretary, Pushaw on Twitter has criticized former Department of Health staffer Rebekah Jones and the media’s handling of her allegations against DeSantis.