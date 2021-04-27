Gov. DeSantis onboards Taryn Fenske as new Communications Director

Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ Administration will soon undergo at least two major roster changes, including the onboarding of a new of Communications Director.

POLITICO Florida reported Tuesday that Department of Education Communications Director Taryn Fenske will join the DeSantis administration as the new Communications Director. The position has remained vacant since December after the departure of Fred Piccolo.

DeSantis spokesperson Meredith Beatrice, meanwhile, will transition out of DeSantis’ office to become Chief of Staff at the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

Beatrice essentially helmed the position after Piccolo’s departure, who transitioned to a role within the Department of Education. She served as Director of Strategic Initiatives.

Additionally, Brian McManus, Chief of Staff for the Department of Economic Opportunity, will transition to Deputy Secretary for the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Fenske is expected to start Wednesday, though Beatrice and McManus’ timeline is unclear, POLITICO Florida reported.

She joins the administration after a long-run of high profile communication gigs.

According to her LinkedIn, she previously served as the Florida Communications Director for the Republican National Committee and as Congressman John Rutherford’s Communications Director.

Moreover, she served within the Executive Office of the Governor from 2015 to 2017 and holds a Bachelors Degree from Florida State University.

The latest hire marks DeSantis’ third communications director.

Piccolo joined the administration after then-Communications Director Helen Aguirre Ferré departed the role to become Executive Director of Florida GOP.

She served in the administration from January 2019 to July 2020.

Some news – Several moves coming in DeSantis administration. @MeredithMBeat leaving comms office to become chief of staff at @FLDEO @tarynfenske moving from DOE to become comms director. DEO chief of staff Brian McManus to bc deputy chief of staff at @FloridaDBPR — Gary Fineout (@fineout) April 27, 2021