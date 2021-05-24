May 24, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Stephanie Murphy seeking reelection, won’t challenge Marco Rubio in 2022
Stephanie Murphy is calling for a commission to review the attempted coup.

Jacob OglesMay 24, 20215min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Brendan Ramirez: Universal broadband is a health care imperative

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Florida TaxWatch recommends Governor veto nearly $28M in South Florida budget projects

2022Headlines

‘Heartless leadership’: Charlie Crist blasts Ron DeSantis over ending federal unemployment benefits

murphy
That's one Democrat not running statewide.

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy will not run for Senate.

The Winter Park Democrat in a statement said she doesn’t want the effort to unseat Sen. Marco Rubio, a second-term incumbent Republican, complicated by a Democratic primary.

“We’ve had too many close losses in Florida, and so I wanted to use my experience from winning tough races to help the party prepare itself,” Murphy said.

Murphy had been exploring a Senate bid for months. But since U.S. Rep. Val Demings, an Orlando Democrat, signaled she will run for Senate instead of challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis, it has looked like a more difficult road to the nomination. Both Democrats draw from the same Central Florida pool of voters.

Murphy instead will seek reelection to her House seat. The district is one of the closest divided in Congress. Cook Political recently gave it a partisan voting index of D+2 and Sabato’s Crystal Ball lists it as likely Democrat, but those ratings come based on boundaries before the GOP-led Legislature redistricts ahead of the 2022 elections.

Many expected Murphy to run partly because she has a history of winning in a swing district. She defeated longtime Republican Rep. John Mica in 2016 and fended off two challenges since then.

Running statewide also could have avoided having to run in a swing district in a midterm cycle many expect will be favorable to Republicans.

Ultimately, Murphy said it’s important the party run in a unified effort in 2022.

“I am deeply disappointed by our current representation. I think both Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott repeatedly put their own interests above the interests of the people of Florida,” she said, perhaps signaling a matchup in 2024.

“I’m grateful to all the Floridians who have reached out to me over the last few months encouraging me to run against Marco Rubio,” she said. “I wouldn’t be considering a run if I didn’t think I’d be a strong nominee. I have won every single race I’ve run, including a Primary and tough Generals in one of the toughest seats in the country.”

Post Views: 100

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'Heartless leadership': Charlie Crist blasts Ron DeSantis over ending federal unemployment benefits

nextFlorida TaxWatch recommends Governor veto nearly $28M in South Florida budget projects

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories