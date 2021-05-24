Stephanie Murphy seeking reelection, won’t challenge Marco Rubio in 2022

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy will not run for Senate.

The Winter Park Democrat in a statement said she doesn’t want the effort to unseat Sen. Marco Rubio, a second-term incumbent Republican, complicated by a Democratic primary.

“We’ve had too many close losses in Florida, and so I wanted to use my experience from winning tough races to help the party prepare itself,” Murphy said.

Murphy had been exploring a Senate bid for months. But since U.S. Rep. Val Demings, an Orlando Democrat, signaled she will run for Senate instead of challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis, it has looked like a more difficult road to the nomination. Both Democrats draw from the same Central Florida pool of voters.

Murphy instead will seek reelection to her House seat. The district is one of the closest divided in Congress. Cook Political recently gave it a partisan voting index of D+2 and Sabato’s Crystal Ball lists it as likely Democrat, but those ratings come based on boundaries before the GOP-led Legislature redistricts ahead of the 2022 elections.

Many expected Murphy to run partly because she has a history of winning in a swing district. She defeated longtime Republican Rep. John Mica in 2016 and fended off two challenges since then.

Running statewide also could have avoided having to run in a swing district in a midterm cycle many expect will be favorable to Republicans.

Ultimately, Murphy said it’s important the party run in a unified effort in 2022.

“I am deeply disappointed by our current representation. I think both Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott repeatedly put their own interests above the interests of the people of Florida,” she said, perhaps signaling a matchup in 2024.

“I’m grateful to all the Floridians who have reached out to me over the last few months encouraging me to run against Marco Rubio,” she said. “I wouldn’t be considering a run if I didn’t think I’d be a strong nominee. I have won every single race I’ve run, including a Primary and tough Generals in one of the toughest seats in the country.”