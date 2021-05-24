Personnel note: Alix Miller takes the driver’s seat at Florida Trucking Association

Alix Miller has been tapped as the next President and CEO of the Florida Trucking Association.

FTA announced the promotion on Monday. Miller currently serves as the association’s Senior Vice President and is responsible for running FTA’s communications and legislative affairs operations.

“Alix has earned the trust and respect of not just the FTA Board of Directors and members, but of the entire transportation sector,” said Philip Fulmer, FTA Board Chair and Carroll Fulmer Logistics Corporation President. “She is a knowledgeable and skilled advocate for our industry, and we are looking forward to her leadership for years to come.”

Miller holds a seat on several statewide transportation committees for the Florida Department of Transportation and is the liaison between the trucking industry and state and federal agencies on regulatory issues.

“Over the past three years, this Association has embraced me as family. I continue to be inspired by our members’ passion for the industry; their selfless focus on others during times of disaster; and their commitment to keeping our state’s economy moving forward,” Miller said.

“Whether a tanker full of fuel, a refrigerated truck full of food, or steel on a flatbed, our members never forget how important it is to deliver products safely and efficiently to Floridians. I am looking forward to matching that level of commitment back to them as the new President and CEO of the Association.”

Miller’s first day in the new job is Aug. 1, when current FTA President and CEO Ken Armstrong is set to retire after seven years leading the association.

“FTA became a better organization the day Alix Miller came to work here in 2018. Now she and the FTA Board have made lightning strike twice. Alix deserves this new position, and she will be successful every day. My sincerest congratulations to her and FTA for a job well done and for an outstanding outlook in the future,” he said.

FDOT Secretary Kevin Thibault also cheered the personnel move.

“The Florida Department of Transportation has enjoyed a strong partnership with Florida Trucking Association for several years, and Alix Miller has been a crucial part of our close collaboration. I look forward to continuing our partnership under Alix’s leadership at FTA as we are all committed to safely and efficiently moving people and goods through the state of Florida,” he said.

FTA serves as the liaison between the trucking industry, the Legislature and state regulatory agencies, and serves as a source of information, continuing education and best practices for its members.