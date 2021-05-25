Rick Scott slams John Cena for ‘kowtowing’ to Chinese Communists

WWE Superstar John Cena may be the sixteen-time heavyweight champion of the world, but odds are he has never faced off with an opponent quite like Rick Scott.

The first-term U.S. Senator from Florida was among the first elected officials in the state to weigh in on the legendary sports entertainer’s “insane” decision to walk back comments about Taiwan being a nation, posing a proposition Tuesday on Twitter.

“Insane. Instead of kowtowing to the Communist Party of China — how about we stand up for our democratic ally Taiwan as they face increasing threats and aggression from General Secretary Xi?” Scott wrote.

Cena was promoting the ninth movie in the Fast and the Furious series when he said, to his eventual chagrin, that Taiwan was sovereign.

“I made a mistake. I must say now that, very very very importantly, I love and respect China and Chinese people,” Cena said in Chinese in the video, as reported by Bloomberg.

Scott’s condemnation aligns with that of other national Republicans who decided to lay the smackdown on the durable wrestling star, who was the quintessential white-meat babyface for the federation, who could not be turned heel because his merchandise moved so well with younger fans.

As a sign of how respected he is, and his particular place in the locker room, Cena has been used to message on topics ancillary to the larger business, including delivering the news to a live crowd that Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. forces a decade ago.

Despite Cena’s place in the WWE universe, the Senator has gone after Cena with the same alacrity he has gone after others, including the National Basketball Association, for giving Beijing rhetorical or practical cover in what he continues to call a New Cold War with the Chinese communist government.