May 25, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

TaxWatch eyes Hardee County in Turkey targeting
Cracker Trail Museum and Pioneer Village. Image via Facebook.

Jacob OglesMay 25, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSW Florida

Lee lawmakers defend ‘turkey’ Ortiz Avenue widening

APoliticalHeadlines

Hurricane Season starts as pandemic continues

FederalHeadlines

Rick Scott, Marco Rubio double-team John Cena after Chinese apology

Cracker Trail Museum
'I guess a ‘Turkey’ is in the eye of the beholder.'

Southwest Florida is represented nearly entirely by Republicans elected on fiscally conservative platforms. Still, a list of “turkeys” from Florida TaxWatch marked many a member project in the region for a recommended veto.

And Hardee County, a community of around 27,400 people according to latest state estimates, ended up on the list more than any other place in the 10-county region.

TaxWatch’s fiscal hawks found fat in the community in facility construction and cultural grants.

“Adding more through budget earmarks is done at the expense of statewide priorities,” the TaxWatch report states.

Lawmakers in the region balked at the labeling of expenditures as questionable.

“Too bad TaxWatch didn’t give me a call to discuss these issues and why they are so highly valued to my area,” said Sen. Ben Albritton. “I guess a ‘Turkey’ is in the eye of the beholder.”

TaxWatch seemed particularly concerned about the number of dollars that ended up in Hardee County. In the Agriculture Promotion and Education Facilities, the group flagged four projects, two of them in the rural community. The Legislature budgeted $630,000 for the Hardee County Agricultural Educational Training Conference Center (HB 2241). Another $16,000 was set aside for the Hardee County Citrus Facility (HB 2667). TaxWatch notes that neither project was included in a prioritized list for the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services or the Governor’s proposed budget.

“While other projects qualified for funding, the Governor should scrutinize them closely,” a report from TaxWatch says.

Similarly, the Cracker Trail Museum and Pioneer Village Expansion in Zolfo Springs was flagged.

But Albritton said all projects were vetted by his office and will serve a need.

“Hardee County, just like the vast majority of my district, is a very fiscally challenged community,” the Wauchula Republican said. “Rural Florida can use a hand up right now in trying to emerge from the pandemic.”

Post Views: 101

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTampa Tiger Bay Club honors John Grant, Arthenia Joyner for lifetime achievement

nextRon DeSantis earns Americans for Prosperity's praise in latest pro-school choice ad

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories