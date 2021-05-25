Lobbying compensation: Colodny Fass nears $500K in Q1 pay

The lobbying team at Colodny Fass collected nearly $500,000 last quarter, new compensation reports show.

The reporting period saw the firm take in $300,000 lobbying the Legislature and another $195,000 lobbying the Governor and Cabinet.

Florida lobbyists report their earnings for each contract in ranges covering $10,000 increments. Florida Politics uses the middle number of each range to estimate quarterly earnings.

The firm’s first-quarter team included founder Mike Colodny, Lobbying and Governmental Consulting Division manager Katie Webb and lobbyists Leonard Billmeier, Sandy Fay, Amanda Fraser, Claude Mueller, David Santiago and Nate Strickland.

The legislative lobbying report shows Florida Peninsula Insurance Company and Southern Fidelity Insurance Company sharing the top spot, with each paying $35,000 for the quarter.

The insurance and health care industries were prevalent in the report, which also lists HCA Healthcare, the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, the Florida Property & Casualty Association, People’s Trust Insurance Company and others.

Colodny Fass had clients beyond those sectors, however. Notables include Disney, Uber and Trulieve, all three of which showed up in the $15,000-a-quarter bracket.

The firm’s executive report included the same set of clients with a few additions. The top-paying executive client, Ascendant Holdings, did not retain the firm in the Legislature for instance. Ascendant paid $25,000 last quarter.

Lobbying compensation reports also list overall ranges for firm pay. Colodny Fass reported earning between $250,000 and $500,000 in legislative lobbying fees and between $100,000 and $250,000 in executive lobbying fees.

If each client paid the top dollar in their reported range, the firm could have earned as much as $650,000 last quarter.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a May 15 deadline to turn in compensation reports covering Jan. 1 through March 31. Second-quarter compensation reports are due to the state on Aug. 14.