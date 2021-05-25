May 25, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Lobbying compensation: Colodny Fass nears $500K in Q1 pay

Drew WilsonMay 25, 20213min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Randolph Bracy announces bid for FL CD 10

HeadlinesInfluence

Lobbying compensation: Gunster, Yoakley & Stewart nets $335K in Q1

Influence

Lobbying compensation: Liberty Partners of Tallahassee reports $460K in Q1 pay

Katie Webb
The firm could have earned as much as $650K.

The lobbying team at Colodny Fass collected nearly $500,000 last quarter, new compensation reports show.

The reporting period saw the firm take in $300,000 lobbying the Legislature and another $195,000 lobbying the Governor and Cabinet.

Florida lobbyists report their earnings for each contract in ranges covering $10,000 increments. Florida Politics uses the middle number of each range to estimate quarterly earnings.

The firm’s first-quarter team included founder Mike Colodny, Lobbying and Governmental Consulting Division manager Katie Webb and lobbyists Leonard Billmeier, Sandy Fay, Amanda Fraser, Claude Mueller, David Santiago and Nate Strickland.

The legislative lobbying report shows Florida Peninsula Insurance Company and Southern Fidelity Insurance Company sharing the top spot, with each paying $35,000 for the quarter.

The insurance and health care industries were prevalent in the report, which also lists HCA Healthcare, the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, the Florida Property & Casualty Association, People’s Trust Insurance Company and others.

Colodny Fass had clients beyond those sectors, however. Notables include Disney, Uber and Trulieve, all three of which showed up in the $15,000-a-quarter bracket.

The firm’s executive report included the same set of clients with a few additions. The top-paying executive client, Ascendant Holdings, did not retain the firm in the Legislature for instance. Ascendant paid $25,000 last quarter.

Lobbying compensation reports also list overall ranges for firm pay. Colodny Fass reported earning between $250,000 and $500,000 in legislative lobbying fees and between $100,000 and $250,000 in executive lobbying fees.

If each client paid the top dollar in their reported range, the firm could have earned as much as $650,000 last quarter.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a May 15 deadline to turn in compensation reports covering Jan. 1 through March 31. Second-quarter compensation reports are due to the state on Aug. 14.

Post Views: 98

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRuth's List Florida backs Kassandra Timothe in North Miami City Council runoff

nextLobbying compensation: Liberty Partners of Tallahassee reports $460K in Q1 pay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories