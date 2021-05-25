Ruth’s List Florida backs Kassandra Timothe in North Miami City Council runoff

Ruth’s List Florida is endorsing North Miami City Council candidate Kassandra Timothe ahead of next week’s District 2 runoff.

The District 2 contest was originally on the ballot earlier this month. But the seven-person field made it difficult for any candidate to secure the more than 50% vote share needed to win the seat outright.

Timothe, who formerly served as the North Miami Public Information Officer, placed first with nearly 34% of the vote. Former Mayor Kevin Burns placed second with just under 24% of the vote, narrowly topping retired doctor Hector Medina, who earned more than 22% support.

Burns and Timothe will face off Tuesday, June 1 to determine who will hold the seat

“Ruth’s List Florida is proud to support Kassandra Timothe for North Miami City Council District 2,” said Ruth’s List Florida CEO Lucy Sedgwick in a Tuesday statement.

“She will bring a fresh perspective and passion for government to the leadership of North Miami. We need more women with diverse backgrounds and experiences to run for office at the local level so that we can build a deep bench for years to come. Kassandra is exactly the kind of leader North Miami needs right now.”

Ruth’s List Florida is an organization that endorses pro-choice women running for office.

The winner of the June 1 contest will replace District 2 Councilwoman Carol Keys.

The May 11 General Election contest saw North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime earn a second two-year term in that office. He defeated former City Clerk Michael Etienne 64%-36%.

The District 3 seat on the City Council was also up for grabs. Incumbent Councilwoman Mary Estime-Irvin barely secured enough support to avoid a runoff in the four-way contest. She earned 50.11% of the vote in that race, giving her a second term on the Council after winning the District 3 seat in 2019.