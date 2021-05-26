May 26, 2021
Melissa McKinlay is raising cash for Michelle Oyola McGovern’s County Commission bid
Image via The Palm Beach Post.

Ryan Nicol

IMG_0070
McKinlay has endorsed McGovern as her preferred successor in District 6.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay is reaching out to raise money for District 6 candidate Michelle Oyola McGovern.

McGovern is seeking the seat currently held by McKinlay, who faces term limits in 2022. The incumbent has already endorsed McGovern as her preferred successor. Now, she’s helping to raise cash for McGovern’s bid.

“Every campaign needs the support of donors to be successful,” McKinlay wrote in a Wednesday email to supporters of McGovern’s campaign. “Your contribution today will send a loud and clear message that Michelle Oyola McGovern is by far the best choice to next represent District 6 on the County Commission.”

Commissioner McKinlay is backing McGovern in the four-person field, which includes Sara BaxterSylvia L. Sharps and Rep. Matt Willhite.

“Michelle has what it takes to keep our District and County moving forward,” McKinlay added in her Wednesday email blast.

“She leads with compassion, vision and understanding. Her record is clear — she has brought forward bold ideas to support women and families, improve local schools, champion job creators and provide leadership on major policy and community initiatives. My personal experience with Michelle is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the countless others she has helped throughout Palm Beach County.”

The Wednesday fundraising pitch also includes a link to McGovern’s donation page. McGovern is a veteran of former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson’s office. She spent more than a decade working as Nelson’s regional director in West Palm Beach. She then served as Nelson’s state director.

After Nelson lost his 2018 reelection bid, McGovern took on a role as director of government and community relations at Baptist Health South Florida.

Willhite is foregoing a fourth term in the House to mount a County Commission bid. He hasn’t been actively fundraising for the 2022 contest yet, but he’s already carried over $10,500 in cash from his old House account. Willhite’s political committee also has more than $120,000 in available funds.

McGovern was no slouch in her first fundraising month, however. She took in nearly $42,000 in outside cash in April and added a $10,000 loan. McKinlay’s Wednesday fundraising email encourages donors to contribute prior to May 31, which serves as that month’s fundraising deadline.

Baxter has raised a little over $7,100, while Sharps has collected just under $4,600. Candidates will submit their next fundraising reports by June 10, which will cover all financial activity through the end of May.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

