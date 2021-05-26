May 26, 2021
Committee meetings set ahead of 2022 Session

florida capitol
The first committee week starts Sept. 20.

With the 2022 Legislative Session starting in January, the House and Senate will hold six weeks of pre-session committee meetings, according to a schedule released Wednesday.

The first week of meetings will be held Sept. 20 to Sept. 24. It will be followed by the weeks of Oct. 11 to Oct. 15; Oct. 18 to Oct. 22; Nov. 1 to Nov. 5; Nov. 15 to Nov. 19; and Nov. 29 to Dec. 3.

The Legislative Session will start Jan. 11.

Florida voters in 2018 approved a constitutional amendment that requires Sessions in even-numbered years to start in January. Most Sessions in the past have started in March.

___

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.

