Committee meetings set ahead of 2022 Session

With the 2022 Legislative Session starting in January, the House and Senate will hold six weeks of pre-session committee meetings, according to a schedule released Wednesday.

The first week of meetings will be held Sept. 20 to Sept. 24. It will be followed by the weeks of Oct. 11 to Oct. 15; Oct. 18 to Oct. 22; Nov. 1 to Nov. 5; Nov. 15 to Nov. 19; and Nov. 29 to Dec. 3.

The Legislative Session will start Jan. 11.

Florida voters in 2018 approved a constitutional amendment that requires Sessions in even-numbered years to start in January. Most Sessions in the past have started in March.

___

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.