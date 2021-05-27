St. Pete Police investigate hate graffiti at Holocaust Museum

The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating hate graffiti left at the Florida Holocaust Museum from Wednesday night.

The graffiti left the words “The Jews are guilty,” surrounded by swastikas. In response to the antisemitic language and symbols, the police department is investigating the situation as a hate crime, according to a news release from the museum.

“This act of hatred demonstrates that the work of the Florida Holocaust Museum is more important than ever,” Elizabeth Gelman, executive director of the Florida Holocaust Museum, said in a statement. “We remain committed to our vital mission to prevent future genocides and educate people about the dangers of antisemitism and other forms of racism and hatred.”

The St. Pete museum is one of the largest Holocaust museums in the country, honoring the memory of the millions of individuals who suffered or died in the Holocaust.

“Clearly, our society still has a long way to go,” Gelman said in a statement. “The Museum deeply appreciates the responsiveness and professionalism of the St. Petersburg Police Department and its dedicated officers.”

The hateful, antisemitic remarks left on the museum walls contribute to a rising trend of swastika graffiti. Reports of antisemitic crimes have been increasing since 2015, according to ProPublica’s Documenting Hate Project, which presents FBI data. Most of these incidents involved swastikas drawn or carved in public places, the project states.

Antisemitic vandalism is also on the rise in Florida, too. According to the state’s Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents rose 40% from 2019 to 2020, and the organization recorded 30 occurrences of vandalism in 2020 compared to 24 in 2019.

“As the grandson of Holocaust survivors, this attack on the Museum is not just repugnant,” Michael Igel, chairman of the museum’s board, said in a statement. “It is personal. The lessons of the Holocaust have not yet been learned, but the Museum and the broader community who supports our vital work will never be intimidated by cowardly vandals, nor will we be deterred from our mission.”

Florida political leaders are also responding to the vandalism.

Sen. Rick Scott tweeted in response to the incident, saying “These disgusting anti-Semitic acts must end NOW. I’ll always stand with Florida’s Jewish community and pray that those responsible for this despicable act of hatred are swiftly brought to justice.”

These disgusting anti-Semitic acts must end NOW. I'll always stand with Florida's Jewish community and pray that those responsible for this despicable act of hatred are swiftly brought to justice. https://t.co/gpXrhlyHOE — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) May 27, 2021

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who is also a 2022 gubernatorial candidate, responded to news of the incident via Twitter.

“Horrified by this act of antisemitic hate on the walls of Florida’s tribute to the millions of lives lost in the Holocaust,” Crist, a Pinellas County Democrat, wrote in a tweet. “This disgusting crime shows exactly why we must preserve this history for future generations, so we may keep our promise of ‘Never again.'”

Horrified by this act of antisemitic hate on the walls of Florida’s tribute to the millions of lives lost in the Holocaust. This disgusting crime shows exactly why we must preserve this history for future generations, so we may keep our promise of ‘Never again’. https://t.co/dCYjPaXSJp — Congressman Charlie Crist (@RepCharlieCrist) May 27, 2021

State Rep. Chris Latvala, a Clearwater Republican, called the act “Disgusting,” in a Twitter post. Neighboring Rep. Michele Rayner also posted about the vandalism.

“I am appalled to find out that the Florida Holocaust Museum was vandalized and subject of a hate crime,” Rayner, a Pinellas County Democrat, posted in a tweet. “The work of the Museum in our city is more important than ever to educate the public about anti-semitism, equality, and acceptance.”

St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman also responded via Twitter to the vandalism of the museum, saying, “Even St. Pete isn’t immune to the hate that exists in our society. We stand with our Jewish community.”