‘Who knows?’ Matt Gaetz floats presidential run in Georgia speech

U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene continued their rally tour Thursday, in the Congresswoman’s district, but it was Gaetz who sounded like a candidate.

Gaetz, who this week floated himself as a Presidential candidate in 2024 should Donald Trump not run, re-floated a trial balloon in Dalton Thursday night to a live crowd.

“I think Donald Trump is coming back in 2024 to secure the presidency for our movement and our people and our nation. And if he doesn’t? Who knows,” Gaetz said, to Trump chants.

Gaetz borrowed Trumpisms throughout, using fills about the “fake news media” and the “deep state,” while contrasting the America First movement to the old style establishment GOP.

“It’s our ideas, America First, that fill the stadiums and the halls and the ballrooms and the prairies all across this great land. We’re not going back to the days of the Bushes, the McCains, and the Romneys,” the Congressman thundered.

The Congressman whipped up his “digital army,” saying “we need you donating to our campaigns.”

Neither Gaetz nor Greene take PAC money, Gaetz reminded the crowd on hand.

The Gaetz/Greene tour continues despite, or because of, controversy for both.

The Florida Congressman has been dogged by a reported investigation into his association with Joel Greenberg, a former Gaetz “wingman” who pleaded guilty to six federal counts, and promised to cooperate further with investigators. However, Gaetz has not been charged with a crime even after months of speculation.

Gaetz talked at great length about federal investigations Thursday in Dalton.

“The deep state is everywhere. It is real,” he said.

Gaetz also mocked Dr. Anthony Fauci, comparing his medical advice to the changing guidance from a Magic 8 Ball every time it is shaken.

“I’m so sick of him,” Gaetz said.

Fauci and others are “trying to seize power. That’s what it’s all about,” Gaetz said.

Greene, who has said she and Gaetz are “taking charge” of the Republican Party, this week invoked bipartisan ire by comparing proof of vaccination to the yellow stars used during the Holocaust by Nazis to mark Jews.

“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazis forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” Greene tweeted Tuesday.

“She is one of the most pro-Israel Congress members to ever serve,” Gaetz said, saying he was “proud to stand” with Greene.

“I trust all of you, not the swamp creatures in Washington D.C.,” Gaetz said to “Marjorie” chants.