June 3, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Trent Phillips joins Consensus Communications

Drew WilsonJune 3, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Deno Hicks to lead Converge Government Affairs’ Jax office

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.3.21

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs $101.5B Florida budget after vetoing $1.5B

Trent Phillips (Large)
Phillips will help develop client strategy and communications.

Trent Phillips has joined Consensus Communications, where he will help develop client strategy and communications.

Phillips comes to the firm from the Florida Senate Majority Office, where he served as a Legislative Analyst, advising members of the Republican caucus on policy, strategy and communications. In 2018, he served as Deputy State Director with the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, where he managed political operations in battleground districts.

“Trent brings a unique blend of communications, legislative and political experience to our team,” said Ryan Houck, a partner with Consensus. “His work for the Senate Majority Office and noted GOP lawmakers will help our clients shape message, develop content, and pair new tactics with time-tested strategies.”

Phillips joins Consensus on the heels of the firm’s hardware-heavy awards season, which included five Pollies, four Reed Awards and 11 Tellies.

“No one does creative or communications better than Consensus,” said Phillips, who joins the firm as a Director. “I’m excited to join this exceptional team, work in this collaborative climate, and create communications that help our clients succeed.”

Before joining Consensus, Trent also served as Legislative Assistant to Sen. Jeff Brandes and Rep. James Grant, helping to advance policy proposals that embraced innovation and technology.

Phillips cut his political teeth in the world of gambling, working for No Casinos, a group that advocates against the expansion of gambling in Florida and spearheaded the successful constitutional amendment to require future gambling expansions to go on the ballot.

A native of Orlando, Phillips graduated from the University of Central Florida with a degree in political science. In 2016, Trent was named one of Florida Politics “30 Under 30” rising stars in Florida Politics.

Post Views: 34

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPersonnel note: Deno Hicks to lead Converge Government Affairs’ Jax office

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories