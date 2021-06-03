Personnel note: Trent Phillips joins Consensus Communications

Trent Phillips has joined Consensus Communications, where he will help develop client strategy and communications.

Phillips comes to the firm from the Florida Senate Majority Office, where he served as a Legislative Analyst, advising members of the Republican caucus on policy, strategy and communications. In 2018, he served as Deputy State Director with the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, where he managed political operations in battleground districts.

“Trent brings a unique blend of communications, legislative and political experience to our team,” said Ryan Houck, a partner with Consensus. “His work for the Senate Majority Office and noted GOP lawmakers will help our clients shape message, develop content, and pair new tactics with time-tested strategies.”

Phillips joins Consensus on the heels of the firm’s hardware-heavy awards season, which included five Pollies, four Reed Awards and 11 Tellies.

“No one does creative or communications better than Consensus,” said Phillips, who joins the firm as a Director. “I’m excited to join this exceptional team, work in this collaborative climate, and create communications that help our clients succeed.”

Before joining Consensus, Trent also served as Legislative Assistant to Sen. Jeff Brandes and Rep. James Grant, helping to advance policy proposals that embraced innovation and technology.

Phillips cut his political teeth in the world of gambling, working for No Casinos, a group that advocates against the expansion of gambling in Florida and spearheaded the successful constitutional amendment to require future gambling expansions to go on the ballot.

A native of Orlando, Phillips graduated from the University of Central Florida with a degree in political science. In 2016, Trent was named one of Florida Politics “30 Under 30” rising stars in Florida Politics.