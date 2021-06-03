June 3, 2021
Personnel note: Deno Hicks to lead Converge Government Affairs’ Jax office
Deno Hicks

Deno Hicks art
The veteran government affairs pro joins the firm as a managing partner.

Converge Government Affairs has added top Jacksonville lobbyist Deno Hicks as managing partner in the firm’s Jacksonville office.

He will oversee the firm’s growth and client service across Northeast Florida.

Hicks comes to Converge from government affairs firm River North Strategies, where he represented a diverse mix of clients including real estate developers, transportation and maritime companies, technology companies and government procurement clients.

He brings with him nearly two decades of experience in government advocacy and advising in the region. He also has deep roots in state and local political affairs.

“Deno’s reputation, relationships and deep knowledge of the Greater Jacksonville market are as good as they get. We were seeking a partner who is an A-player in the region and who has the ambition to build a top-tier presence for our firm. Deno will deliver tremendous value to our firm’s clients,” said Converge Chairman Jonathan Kilman.

Hicks added, “I could not be more excited about joining the team at Converge. Their innovative approach to advocacy for clients goes beyond just lobbying. They provide 360-degree problem-solving. I look forward to building on the firm’s incredible brand and capabilities for clients.”

Hicks has gained deep knowledge of Florida and Jacksonville government and politics through service in a variety of appointed government and political posts.

He served on the Jacksonville Mayor’s Transition Team, the Major Issues Committee for the 2030 Comprehensive Plan Update, the Sheriff’s Community Engagement Task Force, the Zoning Code Re-Write Committee for the City of Jacksonville, and the City’s Charter Revision Commission.

Hicks was elected Republican State Committeeman in Duval County and Chairman of Congressional District 4, where he served a four-year term.

He has also received multiple Florida gubernatorial appointments including to the Florida Greenways and Trails Council and the 4th Circuit Court Judicial Nominating Commission, and he was one of 10 Governor appointments to the Executive Board of the Republican Party of Florida.

In 2008, he served as a nominee to Florida’s Electoral College and as a delegate to the Republican National Convention.

Hicks supported the administration of former President George W. Bush as the Florida liaison to the Department of Public Affairs of the White House.

Converge Government Affairs provides state, local and multistate government affairs services, communications services and digital services to private and public sector clients.

In addition to Jacksonville, the firm, headquartered in Miami, also has offices in Orlando, Tallahassee and New York.

    Categories