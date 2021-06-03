Adam Anderson first Republican to file to succeed Chris Sprowls

The first Republican has entered the race to succeed House Speaker Chris Sprowls in House District 65 when he’s termed out of office after the 2022 election.

Local Pinellas County businessman Adam Anderson filed paperwork Thursday for the race. He joins Democrat Kelly Lynn Johnson in the race for the red district.

“Through the leadership of Gov. (Ron) DeSantis and our state legislature, Florida’s journey through this pandemic has been unique. Where other states shuttered businesses, kept our children out of school, eroded individual liberties, and ignored or neglected the most vulnerable populations among us, Florida has done just the opposite. Our schools are open, our economy is growing, our freedoms have been protected, and we’ve prioritized the well-being and health of our state’s seniors,” Anderson said in a statement announcing his candidacy. “This is just one chapter in a decade-long history of Florida leading the way.”

Anderson was born in New York, but moved to Pinellas County as a child. He attended Admiral Farragut Academy and served on the school’s National Junior ROTC and Naval Science programs. He earned degrees in real estate and finance from Florida State University’s College of Business.

After working in wealth management for American Express Financial Advisors, later Ameriprise Financial, Anderson went on to found MRA Capital Partners, a boutique private equity real estate investment firm focused on providing the average investor access to high-quality real estate investments that have been traditionally reserved for only high net worth individuals.

Anderson started the company after growing frustrated with the high cost and poor performance of many readily available investment products his clients desired.

“I’m excited for the campaign ahead and to lay out my vision for what the next chapter of Florida’s success story looks like. One in which we build on our success in education by continuing to invest in students and empowering parents. Where we responsibly balance our budget and give businesses the greatest chance at success,” Anderson said. “Where we fight for our pristine beaches and waterways so that our children and grandchildren can enjoy the beauty of Florida. Where we stand up for the men and women in law enforcement and enforce the rule of law. And where we stand up for the principles enshrined in our Constitution.”

Anderson is married with three children. His youngest, Andrew, was diagnosed with Tay Sachs Disease, an ultra-rare fatal genetic disorder with only 16 cases annually nationwide, and passed away at just four years old.

Since then, Anderson and his family have been active in advancing research in rare diseases through the Cure Tay Sachs Foundation and their family foundation, AJ Anderson Foundation. Anderson worked with Sprowls to create Tay Sachs Awareness Day in Florida on Aug. 10, Andrew’s birthday.

Anderson lives in Palm Harbor with his wife and two surviving daughters and is active in the family’s church, Harborside Christian, where his daughters lead the children’s worship service.

While the race is still in its early stages and Anderson will likely draw a Republican challenger (or challengers), a Republican is likely to hold onto the seat. According to the most recent voter tabulation with the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections, HD 65 carries a nearly 13,000 voter advantage for the GOP, with 52,670 registered Republicans to just 38,172 registered Democrats.