FPL rate hearings slated

The state Public Service Commission is scheduled June 21 to begin a series of online customer hearings about a proposal that would lead to base-rate increases for Florida Power & Light.

The commission has scheduled a dozen online hearings from June 21 to July 2, according to a notice posted on the commission website.

FPL in March filed a four-year rate proposal, which needs commission approval. The proposal calls for a $1.1 billion increase in base-rate revenues in 2022 and a $607 million increase in 2023. It also calls for a $140 million increase in 2024 and a $140 million increase in 2025 to pay for solar-energy projects.

The proposal also is designed to continue carrying out FPL’s merger with Northwest Florida’s Gulf Power, which formally took effect Jan. 1.

