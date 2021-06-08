June 8, 2021
Anna Eskamani names 2022 campaign manager

Jason Delgado

AnnaEskamani-Website-Adjusted4-MOBILE
Solomon-Hollett is a UCF student and Eskamani’s former field manager.

Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani of Orlando announced Wednesday that Shalla Solomon-Hollett will serve as her 2022 campaign manager.

A fourth year political science student at the University of Central Florida, Solomon-Hollett is no stranger to campaign work. She previously served as an intern and a field manager for Eskamani’s 2020 campaign.

“I first got to know Anna when I saw her speak in 2018, and I was inspired by her authentic, unapologetic stances,” said Solomon-Hollett, a Winter Park native. “Anna is someone who actually believes in helping Floridians through public service and I’m honored to serve as her 2022 Campaign Manager!”

As campaign manager, Solomon-Hollett will lead Eskamani’s House District 47 reelection campaign.

The district is a left-leaning area covering much of north and central Orange County, including downtown Orlando.

In a press release, Eskamani trumpeted her campaign’s “strong start.”

“I am thrilled to be building a bench of talented young leaders and to welcome Shalla into the role as campaign manager,” Eskamani said. “We got a lot of work to do in Central Florida, and I am lucky to have such an amazing team.”

According to the announcement, the team raised more than $10,000 in less than three weeks and plans to reopen its campaign office later this summer.

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

