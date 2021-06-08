Anna Eskamani names 2022 campaign manager

Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani of Orlando announced Wednesday that Shalla Solomon-Hollett will serve as her 2022 campaign manager.

A fourth year political science student at the University of Central Florida, Solomon-Hollett is no stranger to campaign work. She previously served as an intern and a field manager for Eskamani’s 2020 campaign.

“I first got to know Anna when I saw her speak in 2018, and I was inspired by her authentic, unapologetic stances,” said Solomon-Hollett, a Winter Park native. “Anna is someone who actually believes in helping Floridians through public service and I’m honored to serve as her 2022 Campaign Manager!”

As campaign manager, Solomon-Hollett will lead Eskamani’s House District 47 reelection campaign.

The district is a left-leaning area covering much of north and central Orange County, including downtown Orlando.

In a press release, Eskamani trumpeted her campaign’s “strong start.”

“I am thrilled to be building a bench of talented young leaders and to welcome Shalla into the role as campaign manager,” Eskamani said. “We got a lot of work to do in Central Florida, and I am lucky to have such an amazing team.”

According to the announcement, the team raised more than $10,000 in less than three weeks and plans to reopen its campaign office later this summer.