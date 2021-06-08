Paul Renner, Florida House Republicans schedule Summer fundraisers

The GOP fundraising arm for state House races announced a slate of fundraisers across the country, with the first scheduled for next month.

Republican House Majority announced four events hosted by future House Speaker Paul Renner, a Palm Coast Republican and the Chair of the powerful rules committee. Renner is set to take over as House Speaker after the 2022 election.

The first event will be held at the Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island on the weekend of July 30-Aug. 1. The festival will feature a lineup of two-dozen or more jazz musicians, combos and bands.

The fundraiser invitation notes that social distancing protocols will be enforced. Most of the festival will take place outdoors. Finally, attendees will be expected to abide by local mask ordinances. Donor tiers aren’t listed on the invite, however, tickets for the festival run $79 for a single day and $199 for a weekend pass.

Next up is a swing through Wisconsin for a golf retreat Aug. 30-Sept. 2. The invitation lists stops in Stevens Point, Hartford and Sheboygan. Again, social distancing and masks will be required.

In November, Renner will hold a hometown fundraiser at the Hammock Beach Resort in Palm Coast. The event. The invitation says Lee Thomas Miller will perform and that more details will be released at a later date.

The fundraiser schedule also includes a “30A Event” to take place on Oct. 22. The time, place and theme are yet to be announced.

Those interested in attending any of the fundraisers can drop an email to Katie Ballard at [email protected] or Kevin Reilly at [email protected]

Each invitation lists the fundraising beneficiary as the Republican Party of Florida. The party committee, which reports fundraising totals quarterly, had about $19.1 million in the bank at the end of March. The total includes $3.7 million raised and $1.1 million spent in the first quarter.