Omari Hardy lands support from major donor in race to replace Alcee Hastings

Rep. Omari Hardy has earned the backing of a big-time Florida fundraiser as he campaigns in the Special Election for Florida’s 20th Congressional District.

Mitchell Berger of the Berger Singerman law firm plans to help Hardy raise money, according to a report from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Anthony Man. Berger Singerman Fort Lauderdale law office will play host to a Hardy fundraiser next week.

Berger was one of the state’s top fundraisers for President Joe Biden last cycle. His support gives Hardy a boost as the first-term state Representative competes in a jam-packed field for the Democratic nomination in CD 20.

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to elect a bold, progressive leader who will prioritize the lives of Americans,” Berger wrote in a fundraising email obtained by the Sun-Sentinel.

“Omari Hardy is a fierce and reliable advocate for working-class and marginalized folks who is running for Congress to fill the seat of the late Congressman Alcee Hastings. He has what it takes to win this Special Election and fight for health care, housing, good jobs, and a Green New Deal in Washington, D.C.”

Hardy framed himself as an “unapologetic progressive” in his campaign launch announcement and often battled Republicans during his first Legislative Session — at times rankling some of his fellow lawmakers.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has scheduled the Special Primary Election for Nov. 2, with the General Election to follow on Jan. 11. The CD 20 seat became open after former U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings passed away in early April after a cancer battle.

Hardy is one of a dozen Democratic candidates who have filed for the race. Also competing for the Democratic nod are Matt Boswell, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Elvin Dowling, Bobby DuBose, Dale Holness, Krystal Jordan, Emmanuel Morel, Barbara Sharief, Priscilla Ann Taylor, Perry Thurston and Pradel Vilme.

CD 20 spans Broward and Palm Beach counties, crossing several majority-Black areas near major cities such as Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Democratic nominee will be heavily favored in the contest. According to the Cook Political Report’s Partisan Voter Index, CD 20 leans Democratic by 28 percentage points.