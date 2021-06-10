June 10, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Omari Hardy lands support from major donor in race to replace Alcee Hastings
Image via Colin Hackley.

Ryan NicolJune 10, 20214min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Ashley Moody committee collects huge haul in May

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis gets his critical race theory ban

APoliticalHeadlines

Recreational bay scallop season kicks off as biologists work to maintain population

FLAPOL012721CH008
Mitchell Berger of the Berger Singerman law firm will help Hardy raise money.

Rep. Omari Hardy has earned the backing of a big-time Florida fundraiser as he campaigns in the Special Election for Florida’s 20th Congressional District.

Mitchell Berger of the Berger Singerman law firm plans to help Hardy raise money, according to a report from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Anthony Man. Berger Singerman Fort Lauderdale law office will play host to a Hardy fundraiser next week.

Berger was one of the state’s top fundraisers for President Joe Biden last cycle. His support gives Hardy a boost as the first-term state Representative competes in a jam-packed field for the Democratic nomination in CD 20.

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to elect a bold, progressive leader who will prioritize the lives of Americans,” Berger wrote in a fundraising email obtained by the Sun-Sentinel.

“Omari Hardy is a fierce and reliable advocate for working-class and marginalized folks who is running for Congress to fill the seat of the late Congressman Alcee Hastings. He has what it takes to win this Special Election and fight for health care, housing, good jobs, and a Green New Deal in Washington, D.C.”

Hardy framed himself as an “unapologetic progressive” in his campaign launch announcement and often battled Republicans during his first Legislative Session — at times rankling some of his fellow lawmakers.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has scheduled the Special Primary Election for Nov. 2, with the General Election to follow on Jan. 11. The CD 20 seat became open after former U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings passed away in early April after a cancer battle.

Hardy is one of a dozen Democratic candidates who have filed for the race. Also competing for the Democratic nod are Matt Boswell, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Elvin Dowling, Bobby DuBose, Dale Holness, Krystal Jordan, Emmanuel Morel, Barbara Sharief, Priscilla Ann Taylor, Perry Thurston and Pradel Vilme.

CD 20 spans Broward and Palm Beach counties, crossing several majority-Black areas near major cities such as Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Democratic nominee will be heavily favored in the contest. According to the Cook Political Report’s Partisan Voter Index, CD 20 leans Democratic by 28 percentage points.

Post Views: 134

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis says no to masks for next school year

nextAFP-Florida presses Stephanie Murphy to vote against infrastructure bill

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories