Ashley Moody committee collects huge haul in May

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s political committee raked in more than $516,000 in May, according to the latest finance report.

The latest haul comes as Moody prepares for reelection in 2022 through her political committee, Friends of Ashley Moody. In all, the committee holds more than $1.6 million on hand.

Duke Energy contributed the most to Moody’s campaign in May, providing the Republican Attorney General a $50,000 donation. Moody also received a slew of small and large contributions, including several $10,000 donations from ABC Liquors, Disney Worldwide Services and Florida Power and Light Company.

Notably, May marks the fourth consecutive month of six-figure hauls for the committee. After months of dormancy amid the pandemic, the committee raised $153,000 in February, $200,000 in March and $184,600 in April.

Moody opened the campaign account ahead of her 2018 campaign and it has collected about $6.15 million in the four years since.

In that race, Moody, a former judge and prosecutor, defeated former Democratic Rep. Sean Shaw, outspending him by more than $4.5 million.

Other Republican statewide elected officials have seen an uptick in contributions as the pandemic subsides too. CFO Jimmy Patronis’ committee, Treasure Florida, raised about $412,000 through the first three months of the year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, meanwhile, has piled on millions. The April report for Friends of Ron DeSantis alone shows nearly $14 million in new receipts and $31.65 million in the bank.

State political candidates and committees face a deadline every month for filing finance reports.