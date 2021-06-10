June 10, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Ashley Moody committee collects huge haul in May

Jason DelgadoJune 10, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis gets his critical race theory ban

APoliticalHeadlines

Recreational bay scallop season kicks off as biologists work to maintain population

FederalHeadlines

AFP-Florida presses Stephanie Murphy to vote against infrastructure bill

Ashley Moody
May marks the fourth consecutive month of six-figure hauls for the committee.

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s political committee raked in more than $516,000 in May, according to the latest finance report.

The latest haul comes as Moody prepares for reelection in 2022 through her political committee, Friends of Ashley Moody. In all, the committee holds more than $1.6 million on hand.

Duke Energy contributed the most to Moody’s campaign in May, providing the Republican Attorney General a $50,000 donation. Moody also received a slew of small and large contributions, including several $10,000 donations from ABC Liquors, Disney Worldwide Services and Florida Power and Light Company.

Notably, May marks the fourth consecutive month of six-figure hauls for the committee. After months of dormancy amid the pandemic, the committee raised $153,000 in February, $200,000 in March and $184,600 in April.

Moody opened the campaign account ahead of her 2018 campaign and it has collected about $6.15 million in the four years since.

In that race, Moody, a former judge and prosecutor, defeated former Democratic Rep. Sean Shaw, outspending him by more than $4.5 million.

Other Republican statewide elected officials have seen an uptick in contributions as the pandemic subsides too. CFO Jimmy Patronis’ committee, Treasure Florida, raised about $412,000 through the first three months of the year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, meanwhile, has piled on millions. The April report for Friends of Ron DeSantis alone shows nearly $14 million in new receipts and $31.65 million in the bank.

State political candidates and committees face a deadline every month for filing finance reports.

Post Views: 44

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis gets his critical race theory ban

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories