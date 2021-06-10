Gov. DeSantis appointments one to Florida State University Board of Trustees

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday appointed Vivian de las Cuevas-Diaz to the Florida State University Board of Trustees.

The Coral Gables native is an attorney and partner with Holland and Knight.

de las Cuevas-Diaz is a member of the Florida Federal Judicial Nominating Commission for the Southern District and volunteers with the Coral Gables Community Foundation, Beacon Council, Commercial Real Estate Women of Miami and the Latin Builders Association.

She previously served as the President of the Cuban American Bar Association.

de las Cuevas-Diaz holds a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and a juris doctor from Tulane University.

Her appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

Chaired by Ed Burr, the Florida State University Board of Trustees is a13-member governing board for the University.

The Board of Trustees consists of six members appointed by the Governor, the Florida Board of Governors, the Chair of the Faculty Senate and the President of the Student Body.