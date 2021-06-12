Florida weekly COVID-19 report shows 12K+ new cases as limited reporting takes effect

Florida health officials reported more than 12,000 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week. Cases cover new cases confirmed from June 4-10.

The state has now confirmed more than 2.3 million cases since the pandemic first landed on Florida shores last March.

The weekly report, the first since the state reported last week it would cease daily reports, also included 40 deaths in the past week, bringing the statewide death toll to 37,265. The new weekly reports contain less information that the previous daily reports, including data from longterm care facilities, and vaccinations and cases among non-Florida residents.

Florida is the only state in the U.S. that only updates COVID-19 data weekly, a practice health officials warn could impact identifying new trends.

The report shows a total of 413,880 Floridians received vaccinations over the past week, including 141,992 who received a first dose and 271,888 who completed the series either by taking the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or by taking the second of the two-shot Moderna of Pfizer vaccines.

A total of 10,460,797 Floridians have received at least one shot of vaccine, including nearly 8.7 million who have completed the series. Statewide, the report shows 55% of the population 12 and older have received at least one vaccine. Sumter County shows the highest vaccination rate, at 67%, followed by Miami-Dade County at 66%. Holmes County shows the lowest vaccination rate at 24%.

The weekly numbers are up from the previous weekly period, which showed 11,590 new cases, but are down from weeks earlier in May, which showed 15,683 cases in the week ending May 21, 18,419 cases in the week ending May 14 and 23,321 cases in the week ending May 7.

The state’s weekly positivity rate for the past seven days is down to just 3.4%, according to the Florida Department of Health report, down from the prior week, which was 3.6%. The rate has been below 5% since the week ending May 14.