Rick Scott invokes Joe Biden family ‘drug abuse’ in latest border policy bash

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott on Monday lashed out at President Joe Biden‘s Mexican border policy yet again, amping up his arguments.

Among the new material, Scott is blaming the porous border for a surge of fentanyl on Florida streets, and then wondering how the “disgusting” Biden could turn a blind eye to the issue given the President’s own family history with drug abuse.

The Senator was on the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” when he offered the observations to host Dagen McDowell.

“I don’t know how Joe Biden gets up in the morning and looks in the mirror and says to himself, ‘I’m OK with more fentanyl coming into this country that’s going to impact a family’. I mean, he’s had a family that’s actually dealt with drug abuse,” the Senator said, presumably referring to the President’s son, Hunter Biden, whose challenges have been documented.

Scott noted he also “had a family member who dealt with drug abuse,” a seeming qualifier for the personal reference, if one were needed.

“What Joe Biden is doing is disgusting,” Scott added.

During the segment, the Senator said law enforcement in the Sunshine State had told him that an “unbelievable increase” in fentanyl was presenting deep challenges.

“So in my state what you’re seeing, is you’re seeing, you talk to our law enforcement and our sheriffs, they’ll say there’s an unbelievable increase in fentanyl, and the amount of fentanyl overdoses that have happened since Joe Biden got elected. Their belief is it’s fentanyl coming across the southern border because it’s completely open now,” Scott contended.

“Now, it’s making America unsafe. It’s unsafe because of drugs. It’s unsafe because there’s some wonderful people who want to come to our country … but we also have people who aren’t wonderful that are coming to our country. They’re not here to do good for Americans. They’re going to hurt us,” Scott worried.

Scott later added that “in a state like Florida, what you’re seeing is individuals coming in who have never been vetted, which is not right, or the drugs coming across, which is causing law enforcement to change how they allocate their resources.”

Scott, the head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, predicts the border is “going to be an issue in 2022” with voters.

“This is going to impact Democrats’ ability to win,” Scott promised.