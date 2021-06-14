June 14, 2021
Moment of silence in schools bill sitting on Governor’s desk

Haley BrownJune 14, 20213min2

moment of silent for expressing the condolence for respecting the lost of love one during mourning ceremony in funeral
The bill faced pushback from a handful of Democrats during Session.

It’s now up to Gov. Ron DeSantis to decide whether students should start the day with a required moment of silence.

A bill to do just that is sitting on DeSantis’ desk awaiting his signature. If signed into law, the bill would take effect July 1. The Governor has until June 26 to sign the bill, veto it or let it become law without his signature.

The new law would require teachers to hold a one- to two-minute moment of silence at the start of each day in public schools. The bill prohibits teachers from making suggestions about the moment of silence, but it does encourage teachers to discuss how the student can best utilize the moment with parents or guardians. The only requirement of the student is that they are silent during the moment.

Current law allows, but does not require, schools to set aside up to two minutes each day or each week to give students the opportunity for prayer or meditation.

During debate on the bill during Session, a handful of Democratic lawmakers voiced opposition to the legislation over concerns it could violate the separation of church and state and make children of different faiths feel uncomfortable.

But proponents of the bill said it has nothing to do with religion and is only intended to offer time for reflection.

“Every child can benefit from a time, whether you’re Jewish or Christian or you don’t believe in God at all, every child will benefit from this time to be centered before the beginning of the day,” Rep. Randy Fine, the bill’s sponsor, told House members during a committee meeting this past Session.

Fourteen states require a moment of silence during the school day, according to an analysis of the bill. Eighteen other states permit schools to allow a moment of silence, but don’t mandate it.

The push for a moment of silence in schools has been seen by the Florida Legislature before. Former Rep. Kim Daniels pushed similar legislation in a prior Session. That bill cleared the House but died in the Senate.

Haley Brown

Haley Brown is a capitol reporter for FloridaPolitics.com. Her background includes covering the West Virginia Legislature for a regular segment on WVVA-TV in Bluefield called Capitol Beat. Her reporting in southern West Virginia also included city issues, natural disasters, crime, human interest, and anchoring weekend newscasts. Haley is a Florida native. You can reach her at [email protected]

2 comments

  • John

    June 14, 2021 at 10:51 am

    In 60’s and 70’s we had a moment of silence. We also stood, faced the Flag and said the Pledge. Respect for God and Country should start every day.

    • Margaret Chrisawn

      June 14, 2021 at 11:15 am

      Absolute blather! Look at all the insurrectionists waving the flag while they stormed, assaulted, and desecrated the US Capitol. Look at all the old fools in The Villages wrapping their bodies and their golf carts in the flag as they worshipped their Orange Idol who nearly destroyed this country. The idiots who wave the flag the most, salute it, wear it, and show it off are the worst threat to real democracy this country has ever seen.

      And which “God” do you suggest we all show respect for? The god of the white evangelicals? Probably.

      So no thank you. If I had children a Floriduh school, I guarantee you I’d teach them to disrupt this “moment of silence” every singe day.

