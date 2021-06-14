Moment of silence in schools bill sitting on Governor’s desk

It’s now up to Gov. Ron DeSantis to decide whether students should start the day with a required moment of silence.

A bill to do just that is sitting on DeSantis’ desk awaiting his signature. If signed into law, the bill would take effect July 1. The Governor has until June 26 to sign the bill, veto it or let it become law without his signature.

The new law would require teachers to hold a one- to two-minute moment of silence at the start of each day in public schools. The bill prohibits teachers from making suggestions about the moment of silence, but it does encourage teachers to discuss how the student can best utilize the moment with parents or guardians. The only requirement of the student is that they are silent during the moment.

Current law allows, but does not require, schools to set aside up to two minutes each day or each week to give students the opportunity for prayer or meditation.

During debate on the bill during Session, a handful of Democratic lawmakers voiced opposition to the legislation over concerns it could violate the separation of church and state and make children of different faiths feel uncomfortable.

But proponents of the bill said it has nothing to do with religion and is only intended to offer time for reflection.

“Every child can benefit from a time, whether you’re Jewish or Christian or you don’t believe in God at all, every child will benefit from this time to be centered before the beginning of the day,” Rep. Randy Fine, the bill’s sponsor, told House members during a committee meeting this past Session.

Fourteen states require a moment of silence during the school day, according to an analysis of the bill. Eighteen other states permit schools to allow a moment of silence, but don’t mandate it.

The push for a moment of silence in schools has been seen by the Florida Legislature before. Former Rep. Kim Daniels pushed similar legislation in a prior Session. That bill cleared the House but died in the Senate.