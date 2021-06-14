Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association launches jobs site

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association has launched a website for employers and job seekers to post and find jobs in the hospitality industry.

GreatFloridaJob.com aims to be an easy-to-use website for job seekers to find positions. The website is free to use for job seekers and FRLA members can list jobs for free. Nonmembers can also post job listings for $50.

“As the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues and visitor numbers continue to increase, FRLA is supporting the efforts of our industry members in hiring the best talent to join their teams,” FRLA president and CEO Carol Dover said.

“Florida’s hospitality industry provides exciting, challenging, and fun employment options with great opportunity for advancement and the establishment of a long-term career path, and we encourage all job seekers to consider returning to or joining Florida’s premier industry — hospitality.”

According to the Department of Economic Opportunity, there are more than 460,000 job openings in Florida, including tens of thousands from entry level to managerial in Florida’s hospitality industry.

“The Great Florida Job campaign is another example of FRLA being in touch with the realities of the industry it represents and stepping up to create a substantive, timely solution,’ said Lisa Lombardo, chief people and culture officer for HDG Hotels.

“HDG is seeing results from participating in the Great Florida Jobs campaign. The online site for job postings is being promoted throughout the state and to diverse audiences, with all levels of experience. From job seekers’ livelihoods to the guest experience, what a great way to positively impact Florida’s tremendous, but still recovering, hospitality industry.”

Florida’s hospitality industry was devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. As the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries shut down internationally, more than 934,000 of Florida’s 1.5 million hospitality employees were furloughed or laid off.

As the state rebounds from the pandemic, many hospitality employers have struggled to fill open positions. To assist the industry in getting back to pre-COVID service and staffing levels and maintain Florida’s status as the number one international tourism destination, FRLA has advocated for policies that will support industry recovery, hosted job fairs, and created a task force to help identify solutions.