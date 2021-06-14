Gov. DeSantis signs school moment of silence bill at religious institution

A new Florida law will require schools to hold a one- to two-minute moment of silence at the start of each day in public schools.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law Monday after similar legislation failed to pass previous Sessions.

Pushback over the new law, in previous Sessions and this last one, came from some Democratic lawmakers who were concerned the moment of silence was about religion, and the new law could violate the separation of church and state or make children of different faiths feel uncomfortable.

Proponents of the bill (HB 529) made assurances the new law has nothing to do with religion and is only intended to offer time for reflection.

But by the bill’s signing event Monday, DeSantis pulled religion back into the debate.

“The idea that you can just push God out of every institution and be successful, I’m sorry our founding fathers did not do that,” DeSantis said while speaking at a Jewish community center called the Shul in Surfside.

Rabbi Sholom D. Lipskar introduced the Governor at the event calling DeSantis “the number one Governor in the entire United States of America.” The religious leader considered the bill a win too.

“The bill for the moment of silence will bring Godliness, humanity, structure, morality, ethics back to our children, our schools, our society and our community,” Lipskar said.

The law prohibits teachers from making suggestions to students about what to think about or do during the moment of silence, but it does encourage teachers to discuss with parents or guardians how the student can best utilize the moment.

“Who knows what may be changed simply because the children of Florida will have the opportunity of quiet reflection. I want to thank the community of faith for stepping up for this freedom,” Sen. Dennis Baxley said shortly after DeSantis spoke. Baxley sponsored the Senate version of the bill.

The new law, which takes effect July 1, will be in place by the start of the next school year.

Current law allows — but does not require — schools to set aside up to two minutes each day or each week to give students the opportunity for prayer or meditation.

Fourteen states require a moment of silence during the school day according to an analysis of the bill. Eighteen other states permit schools to allow a moment of silence.

The push for a required moment of silence in schools had been sought by members of the Florida Legislature before. Former Rep. Kim Daniels pushed similar legislation in a prior Session. That bill cleared the House but died in the Senate.

During the news conference, DeSantis also signed another bill (HB 805) authorizing medical staff of a volunteer ambulance service to use red lights on a privately owned vehicle under certain circumstances.