Ron DeSantis continues to dance around 2024 questions

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to skirt questions about whether he’ll run for President in 2024.

Questions about the Governor’s longer-term political aspirations surfaced once again at the Florida Capitol Tuesday, but DeSantis again deflected in response.

Capitol reporter Mike Vasilinda noted that the Governor was described as a “future world leader” at a bill signing in the Miami area Monday, and that 2022 rivals, such as Democratic candidate Nikki Fried, have said the Governor would bail on a second term if he is reelected.

DeSantis contended he hears from people who want him to run for President all the time, but he’s focused on reelection, even though he has not officially filed yet.

“I get, probably everywhere I go, I get people that have all these ideas and people can say what they want, but you know, we’ve got a lot to do here, so that’s the focus that I have, and we look forward to getting off and running for the 2022 cycle. Obviously, we’re planning a lot, we’re doing the stuff we need to do, there will be more coming in that regard. But look, at the end of the day, we’re really happy with the direction that the state is going,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also addressed the question of his second-term running mate, saying that he “would anticipate” Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez will run with him again in 2022.

The Governor is answering 2024 questions for a second time this week. On Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” he took questions on the same topic, which included a hypothetical run as Donald Trump‘s running mate.

DeSantis, who has nearly $40 million banked in a campaign committee supporting his reelection, said he had not talked to former President Donald Trump or anyone about plans beyond next year.

“I haven’t had any discussions with anybody beyond what we’re doing now,” DeSantis said, adding that the strategy is “one day at a time.”