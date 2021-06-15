June 15, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis continues to dance around 2024 questions

A.G. GancarskiJune 15, 20213min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Kim Berfield becomes 2nd Republican to join HD 67 race

2022

Gus Bilirakis to kick-off reelection campaign July 3

2022Headlines

Ron DeSantis to keynote Faith and Family Coalition event

DeSantis 3
Will the Governor run for President? He's being coy so far.

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to skirt questions about whether he’ll run for President in 2024.

Questions about the Governor’s longer-term political aspirations surfaced once again at the Florida Capitol Tuesday, but DeSantis again deflected in response.

Capitol reporter Mike Vasilinda noted that the Governor was described as a “future world leader” at a bill signing in the Miami area Monday, and that 2022 rivals, such as Democratic candidate Nikki Fried, have said the Governor would bail on a second term if he is reelected.

DeSantis contended he hears from people who want him to run for President all the time, but he’s focused on reelection, even though he has not officially filed yet.

“I get, probably everywhere I go, I get people that have all these ideas and people can say what they want, but you know, we’ve got a lot to do here, so that’s the focus that I have, and we look forward to getting off and running for the 2022 cycle. Obviously, we’re planning a lot, we’re doing the stuff we need to do, there will be more coming in that regard. But look, at the end of the day, we’re really happy with the direction that the state is going,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also addressed the question of his second-term running mate, saying that he “would anticipate” Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez will run with him again in 2022.

The Governor is answering 2024 questions for a second time this week. On Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” he took questions on the same topic, which included a hypothetical run as Donald Trump‘s running mate.

DeSantis, who has nearly $40 million banked in a campaign committee supporting his reelection, said he had not talked to former President Donald Trump or anyone about plans beyond next year.

“I haven’t had any discussions with anybody beyond what we’re doing now,” DeSantis said, adding that the strategy is “one day at a time.”

Post Views: 79

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousVal Demings pushes national voting rights bill

nextDelegation for 6.15.21: Adios Netanyahu — Chinese apps — lifesaver — censorship? — bad blood

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories