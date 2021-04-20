   

Nikki Fried predicts Ron DeSantis will bail on second term for White House bid
Ron DeSantis and Nikki Fried.

A.G. GancarskiApril 20, 2021

DeSantis Fried
Four more years? Fried says nope.

A Democrat looking at running for Governor urges caution when considering whether the incumbent would serve a full second term if reelected.

Agriculture Commissioner Nicole “Nikki” Fried suggested Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis may not actually be interested in serving the full four years should voters reelect him in November.

“He’s looking at 2024,” Fried told Duval County Democrats during a meeting Monday evening.

“If you think that he’s spending one day in his second administration, you are wrong. He is trying to use the people of our state for his own political power and future,” Fried added.

“If he’s running for President, he will have to declare, you know, right before or right after the November election. Which means the first two years, he’s campaigning all over the country. And his last two years, he’s going to be President. So who gets duped? The people of the state of Florida.”

Fried continues to say that DeSantis “needs to be a one-term Governor,” and as Florida’s “only statewide Democrat,” she is getting asked to run by more and more people all the time. The Commissioner has said publicly she has been “looking at” the race since last summer.

Florida Politics reached out to DeSantis spokesperson Meredith Beatrice Tuesday morning for comment on Fried’s claim that DeSantis is just looking to run for President and are awaiting a response.

The Fried/DeSantis intrigue is nothing new for Florida political watchers, with the Agriculture Commissioner and the Governor on opposite sides of numerous issues for more than a year now.

The Commissioner also attacked DeSantis for his assertion that corporations shouldn’t “stick their beaks” into political issues, as happened in Georgia over voting law changes.

“He went on to Fox News yesterday, and he yelled at the corporations — ‘if you stick your beak in our issues, we’re going to stick our beak into yours’ — and (tried) to scare and intimidate the corporations from getting involved,” Fried fumed.

“Hey, Governor? Return all of your corporate checks. Because the corporations are the most powerful people in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C.”

A contest between the Governor and the Commissioner could be competitive. Florida Politics commissioned a poll earlier this year showing a race between Fried and DeSantis as a dead heat.

3 comments

  • Conrad Fisher

    April 20, 2021 at 8:28 am

    Fried fumes a lot.

    Reply

  • Ron Ogden

    April 20, 2021 at 8:47 am

    If Fried gave a damn about doing the job the people elected her to do, she would be more credible. But she has been campaigning for governor for the past six months, at least, doing the very same thing she claims DeSantis will do. Hypocrite times three!

    Reply

    • tjb

      April 20, 2021 at 9:49 am

      It is no secret that DeSantis plans to run for the office of President in 2024. Campaigning for this office is a full-time job, will DeSantis find time to govern for Floridians?

      Reply

    Categories