Nikki Fried ‘pissed’ that Ron DeSantis signed off on online sales tax collection

Without fanfare, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed off on a bill to enforce the collection of online sales tax, leaving Florida’s top Democrat “pissed” about the situation.

That’s the message from Nikki Fried, the Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, in a new video from her personal Twitter account and her political action committee, Florida Consumers First.

“Ron’s billion dollar tax hike,” asserted Fried, was done deliberately “right before midnight, with no cameras, and no one watching.” This presented a contrast to his signing of House Bill 1, the so-called “anti-riot” bill.

“He was able to hold a huge press conference taking away your First Amendment rights,” Fried said. “But last night, he took a billion dollars from you, and no one was watching.”

“I’m pissed and you should be pissed too,” she advised, before urging viewers to go tell Floridians that DeSantis “just raised taxes by over a billion dollars.”

While the contrast between the event in Polk County heralding the bill targeting “mob intimidation” and “defund the police” style movements and the late-night announcement of the tax bill signing is stark, the political committee video continues a functional pre-candidacy for Governor for Fried.

Fried, in a Monday night question and answer session with the Duval County Democratic Party, suggested that DeSantis wouldn’t serve out a second term, should he be elected.

“He’s looking at 2024,” Fried said. “If you think that he’s spending one day in his second administration, you are wrong. He is trying to use the people of our state for his own political power and future.”

“If he’s running for President, he will have to declare, you know, right before or right after the November election. Which means the first two years, he’s campaigning all over the country. And his last two years, he’s going to be President. So who gets duped? The people of the state of Florida.”

Fried, who has been exploring a race for months, seems to be a hypothetically strong choice for Democrats. Florida Politics commissioned a poll earlier this year showing a race between Fried and DeSantis as a dead heat.

