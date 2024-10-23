Suncoast Credit Union contributes $850K to multiple Florida agencies for hurricane relief

As Florida continues to dig out of the mess left behind by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Tampa-based Suncoast Credit Union is kicking in $850,000 for hurricane relief efforts.

Some 13 nonprofit organizations will be getting support from the financial institution. Those organizations are located throughout much of Florida and are not limited to the Gulf Coast. Hurricane Helene hit the Gulf Coast on Sept. 26, and Hurricane Milton first made landfall on Oct. 9 on the west coast then barreled through the interior of the state.

“As Floridians recover from the severe impacts of hurricanes Helene and Milton, Suncoast Credit Union is committed to being a trusted partner in rebuilding lives and restoring hope,” said Kevin Johnson, President and CEO of Suncoast Credit Union.

“By working alongside these 13 organizations, we hope to help fill the gap to help support families, rebuild lives and ensure our schools and students have the resources they need to thrive. Our commitment reaches beyond the storm’s immediate aftermath because we are true partners with the communities we serve.”

The $850,000 donated by Suncoast Credit Union will be divided among the 13 organizations earmarked for the funding. The American Red Cross will receive $250,000. The Tri County Community Resource Center in Chiefland is set to receive $100,000. United Way Suncoast will get $75,000, as will Feeding Tampa Bay. The Hillsborough Education Foundation is scheduled to receive $70,000.

The Charlotte Local Education Foundation in Murdock will receive $50,000, as will the Manatee Education Foundation, the Pasco Education Foundation, The Pinellas Education Foundation and the Education Foundation of Sarasota County. Dixie Board of Public Instruction, Education Foundation of Gilchrist County and Levy County Schools Foundation will each receive $10,000.

“The grants will empower these organizations to be a lifeline for vulnerable communities. In addition to emergency relief, Suncoast’s investment in education aims to secure a brighter future for teachers, support staff and students impacted by the storms,” a Suncoast Credit Union news release said Wednesday.

“This $75,000 contribution will allow us to provide immediate food assistance through emergency distributions, mobile pantries, and meal kits for those hardest hit by the storms,” added Feeding Tampa Bay President and CEO Thomas Mantz. “With Suncoast’s support, we can ensure that thousands of individuals and families receive the nourishment they need as they begin to rebuild their lives.”