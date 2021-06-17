June 17, 2021
FDA says hand sanitizer may be hazardous, in certain conditions

News Service Of FloridaJune 17, 20211min0

Man using hand sanitizer alcohol gel rub for hands hygiene at home or public space, hospital clinic for preventive coronavirus spread epidemic prevention.
Some side effects have been reported after using products in poorly ventilated areas.

Hand sanitizer meant to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus might be hazardous to people’s health if applied in enclosed spaces or places with poor air circulation, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned Wednesday.

“We have received increasing reports of these side effects since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most people experienced minor or minimal effects; however, some cases required treatment by a health care professional,” according to an update from the agency.

Hand sanitizer should be used in well-ventilated areas, and hands should be completely dry before it is applied.

_____

Republished with permission from The News Service of Florida.

