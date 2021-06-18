June 18, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis says Kamala Harris fears optics of visiting ‘disaster’ on the border
Image via Twitter.

Jacob OglesJune 18, 20214min2

Related Articles

Corona EconomicsHeadlines

As Florida recovers with more jobs, unemployment still ticks up in May

HeadlinesTampa Bay

St. Pete proposes referendum to privatize downtown marina operations

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis OKs ambulance transport for injured police K-9s

DeSantis 3
'All of us at the states now have to step up and do their job for them.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Vice President Kamala Harris won’t visit the Mexican border because “they realize it’s a disaster.”

“If she goes it’s going to highlight it even more,” he told Fox & Friends.

That means DeSantis will dispatch Florida police officers and sheriff’s deputies to the border before Harris, tasked with handling border issues, ever visits.

He called that a failure of leadership.

“All of us at the states now have to step up and do their job for them,” he said.

Florida on Wednesday became the first non-border state to commit to send law enforcement to the border to curb illegal immigration. He said he was answering a call from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. He compared responding to the need as similar to other states sending support when Florida gets struck by a hurricane.

Prompted by Fox’s anchor team, DeSantis pinned much of the blame on Harris, but said Biden is responsible for the failures, too. Harris, while running for president in 2019, criticized former President Donald Trump‘s policies sending children to detention centers in Homestead and elsewhere. DeSantis said she now is trying to abandon all Trump immigration policies, and the nation is paying the price.

“They were just using that to try and attack Donald Trump,” he said.

“If he did it, it must be bad,” he said. “They have to do the opposite.”

Florida’s Democratic lawmakers notably have a different take, and sent a letter to DeSantis this week demanding he reverse course on his border plans.

The letter from Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book said dispatching law enforcement to the border would “sacrifice the safety of our state for what appears to be political posturing.”

But DeSantis in the Fox News spot said the crisis was now leading to law enforcement issues in Florida. Specifically, he cited an increase in drug cartel activity.

‘Meth is all coming from across the Southern Border,” he said. “The Cartels are eating Biden and Harris’ lunch and she won’t even go down there.”

Post Views: 170

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousClerks of Court seek budget fix with Gov. DeSantis-approved bill

nextTropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast

2 comments

  • Ed

    June 18, 2021 at 9:19 am

    Biden and Harris are the incompetent duo. Harris won’t go to the border because the ICE agents there will destroy her over her comparisons to the KKK when she was a Senator. Truly amazing that 81 million were fooled by the “basement man” and “giggles”.

    Reply

    • zhombre

      June 18, 2021 at 11:05 am

      You mean Cackles.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories